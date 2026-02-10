أصدرت وزارة الداخلية، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بياناً بشأن تنفيذ حُكم القتل بأحد الجناة في منطقة الرياض، فيما يلي نصه:

قال الله تعالى: «إِنَّمَا جَزَاءُ الَّذِينَ يُحَارِبُونَ اللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ وَيَسْعَوْنَ فِي الْأَرْضِ فَسَاداً أَنْ يُقَتَّلُوا أَوْ يُصَلَّبُوا أَوْ تُقَطَّعَ أَيْدِيهِمْ وَأَرْجُلُهُمْ مِنْ خِلَافٍ أَوْ يُنْفَوْا مِنَ الْأَرْضِ ذَلِكَ لَهُمْ خِزْيٌ فِي الدُّنْيَا وَلَهُمْ فِي الْآخِرَةِ عَذَابٌ عَظِيمٌ».

أقدم محمد بن شالح بن جري الغبيوي العتيبي على قتل والده وشقيقتيه، آمنة ومها -سعوديي الجنسية-، وذلك بوضع السم في ماء وسقيه لهم، مما أدى إلى وفاتهم.

وبفضلٍ من الله تمكنت الجهات الأمنية من القبض على الجاني المذكور، وأسفر التحقيق معه عن توجيه الاتهام إليه بارتكاب الجريمة، وبإحالته إلى المحكمة المختصة صدر بحقه حكم يقضي بثبوت ما نسب إليه، وقتل المجني عليهم عمداً وعدواناً وغيلة؛ ولأن ما أقدم عليه كان على وجه يأمن معه المجني عليهم من غائلة الجاني، فقد تم الحكم بقتله حدّاً للغيلة؛ لقتله المجني عليهم غيلة، وأصبح الحكم نهائيّاً بعد استئنافه ثم تأييده من المحكمة العليا، وصدر أمر ملكي بإنفاذ ما تقرر شرعاً.

وتم تنفيذ حكم القتل بالجاني محمد بن شالح بن جري الغبيوي العتيبي -سعودي الجنسية- يوم الثلاثاء 22 / 8 / 1447هـ الموافق 10 / 2 / 2026م بمنطقة الرياض.

ووزارة الداخلية إذ تعلن ذلك لتؤكد للجميع حرص حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية على استتباب الأمن، وتحقيق العدل، وتنفيذ أحكام الشريعة الإسلامية، في كل من يتعدّى على الآمنين ويسفك دماءهم وينتهك حقهم في الحياة، وتحذر في الوقت نفسه كل من تسوّل له نفسه الإقدام على مثل ذلك بأن العقاب الشرعي سيكون مصيره.

والله الهادي إلى سواء السبيل.