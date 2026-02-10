The Ministry of Interior issued a statement today (Tuesday) regarding the execution of a death sentence for one of the perpetrators in the Riyadh region, the text of which is as follows:

Allah Almighty said: "The only reward of those who wage war against Allah and His Messenger and strive to spread corruption in the land is that they be killed or crucified or that their hands and feet be cut off from opposite sides, or that they be exiled from the land. That is for them a disgrace in this world, and in the Hereafter, they will have a great punishment."

Mohammed bin Shalih bin Jari Al-Ghabiyawi Al-Otaibi committed the murder of his father and his two sisters, Amina and Maha - Saudi nationals - by putting poison in water and giving it to them, which led to their deaths.

By the grace of Allah, the security authorities were able to apprehend the mentioned perpetrator, and the investigation with him resulted in charges being brought against him for committing the crime. He was referred to the competent court, where a ruling was issued confirming the charges against him, and he was found guilty of intentionally and aggressively killing the victims; and because what he did was in a manner that the victims felt safe from the perpetrator's harm, he was sentenced to death as a punishment for the treachery of killing the victims. The ruling became final after being appealed and upheld by the Supreme Court, and a royal decree was issued to enforce what was decided by Sharia.

The death sentence for the perpetrator Mohammed bin Shalih bin Jari Al-Ghabiyawi Al-Otaibi - a Saudi national - was carried out on Tuesday, 22/8/1447 AH, corresponding to 10/2/2026 AD, in the Riyadh region.

The Ministry of Interior announces this to reaffirm to everyone the commitment of the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to maintain security, achieve justice, and implement the rulings of Islamic law against anyone who transgresses against the safe, sheds their blood, and violates their right to life. At the same time, it warns anyone who may think of committing such acts that the legal punishment will be their fate.

And Allah is the guide to the straight path.