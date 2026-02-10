استقبل أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بديوان الإمارة اليوم (الثلاثاء)، عضو هيئة كبار العلماء الشيخ الدكتور عبدالإله بن محمد الملا، بمناسبة صدور قرار مفتي عام المملكة رئيس هيئة كبار العلماء، بتكليفه بالفتوى في المنطقة الشرقية.
وأشاد أمير المنطقة الشرقية بدور العلماء في إرشاد الناس وبيان الأحكام الشرعية، وما يقومون به من مسؤولية في تعزيز القيم الإسلامية، ونشر منهج الوسطية والاعتدال، والإسهام في ترسيخ الوعي الديني في المجتمع.
وعبّر الشيخ الدكتور عبدالإله الملا عن شكره وتقديره لأمير المنطقة الشرقية على ما يحظى به العلماء من دعم واهتمام، سائلاً الله التوفيق والسداد في أداء هذه الأمانة.
The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, received today (Tuesday) in his office at the Emirate's Diwan, a member of the Senior Scholars Authority, Sheikh Dr. Abdulilah bin Muhammad Al-Mulla, on the occasion of the decision issued by the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom, President of the Senior Scholars Authority, appointing him to issue fatwas in the Eastern Province.
The Prince of the Eastern Province praised the role of scholars in guiding people and clarifying religious rulings, as well as their responsibility in promoting Islamic values, spreading the approach of moderation and balance, and contributing to the establishment of religious awareness in society.
Sheikh Dr. Abdulilah Al-Mulla expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Prince of the Eastern Province for the support and attention that scholars receive, asking Allah for success and guidance in fulfilling this trust.