استقبل أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بديوان الإمارة اليوم (الثلاثاء)، عضو هيئة كبار العلماء الشيخ الدكتور عبدالإله بن محمد الملا، بمناسبة صدور قرار مفتي عام المملكة رئيس هيئة كبار العلماء، بتكليفه بالفتوى في المنطقة الشرقية.

وأشاد أمير المنطقة الشرقية بدور العلماء في إرشاد الناس وبيان الأحكام الشرعية، وما يقومون به من مسؤولية في تعزيز القيم الإسلامية، ونشر منهج الوسطية والاعتدال، والإسهام في ترسيخ الوعي الديني في المجتمع.

وعبّر الشيخ الدكتور عبدالإله الملا عن شكره وتقديره لأمير المنطقة الشرقية على ما يحظى به العلماء من دعم واهتمام، سائلاً الله التوفيق والسداد في أداء هذه الأمانة.