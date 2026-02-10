The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, received today (Tuesday) in his office at the Emirate's Diwan, a member of the Senior Scholars Authority, Sheikh Dr. Abdulilah bin Muhammad Al-Mulla, on the occasion of the decision issued by the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom, President of the Senior Scholars Authority, appointing him to issue fatwas in the Eastern Province.

The Prince of the Eastern Province praised the role of scholars in guiding people and clarifying religious rulings, as well as their responsibility in promoting Islamic values, spreading the approach of moderation and balance, and contributing to the establishment of religious awareness in society.

Sheikh Dr. Abdulilah Al-Mulla expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Prince of the Eastern Province for the support and attention that scholars receive, asking Allah for success and guidance in fulfilling this trust.