اعتمدت هيئة النقل تطبيق التحقق من بصمة الوجه لسائقي تطبيقات نقل الركاب؛ وذلك بهدف تعزيز مستوى الامتثال، ورفع موثوقية خدمات نقل الركاب، إلى جانب إطلاق منصة إلكترونية لتسجيل السائقين، يجري من خلالها توثيق بيانات السائقين والتحقق من هوياتهم ومركباتهم، بما يضمن دقة البيانات وجودة الخدمة المقدمة.

وأوضحت الهيئة أن تنفيذ هذا الإجراء سيتم خلال الربع الأول من العام الحالي، مؤكدةً في السياق ذاته، أن بوابة تسجيل السائقين المعتمدة تُعد إحدى الأدوات التنظيمية الرئيسة لضبط بيانات السائقين والتحقق من أهليتهم للعمل في تطبيقات نقل الركاب، بما يضمن تطابق بيانات السائق الفعلي مع السائق المسجل، ويعزز الامتثال للأنظمة واللوائح المعتمدة، مشيرةً إلى أن نشاط نقل الركاب عبر التطبيقات محصور على السعوديين.

ويُشار إلى أن الهيئة كانت قد ألزمت شركات تطبيقات نقل الركاب بتطبيق التحقق من الوجه مسبقاً، ويأتي هذا الإجراء كخطوة إضافية لتعزيز منظومة الرقابة والامتثال.

وأكَّدت الهيئة أن هذا الإجراء يمثل عنصراً داعماً للمستفيد، ويسهم في رفع مستوى الشفافية وجودة الخدمة، وحماية حقوق المستفيدين، داعيةً إلى الإبلاغ عن أي ملاحظات أو مخالفات عبر قنواتها الرقمية المتعددة من خلال الموقع الرسمي للهيئة أو الرقم الموحد (19929) لاتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية اللازمة حيالها.