The Transport Authority has adopted a facial recognition verification application for drivers of passenger transport apps; this aims to enhance compliance levels and increase the reliability of passenger transport services, in addition to launching an electronic platform for driver registration, through which driver data will be documented and their identities and vehicles verified, ensuring data accuracy and service quality.

The Authority clarified that the implementation of this procedure will take place during the first quarter of this year, affirming that the approved driver registration portal is one of the main regulatory tools for controlling driver data and verifying their eligibility to work in passenger transport apps, ensuring that the actual driver’s data matches that of the registered driver, and enhancing compliance with the approved regulations and laws, noting that passenger transport activity through apps is limited to Saudis.

It is worth mentioning that the Authority had previously mandated passenger transport app companies to implement facial recognition verification, and this procedure comes as an additional step to strengthen the oversight and compliance system.

The Authority confirmed that this procedure represents a supportive element for beneficiaries, contributes to raising the level of transparency and service quality, and protects the rights of beneficiaries, calling for reporting any observations or violations through its various digital channels via the Authority's official website or the unified number (19929) to take the necessary legal actions regarding them.