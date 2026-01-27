The special forces for environmental security apprehended a citizen violating the environmental regulations for grazing 15 camels in areas where grazing is prohibited in the King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve, and the legal procedures were applied against him.

The forces confirmed that the penalty for grazing camels is a fine of 500 riyals for each camel, urging the public to report any cases that represent a violation of the environment or wildlife to the number (911) in the regions of Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.