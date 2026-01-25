واصل مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية تنفيذ مشاريعه الإغاثية في عدد من الدول، إذ وزّع 1500 سلة غذائية في بلدة كومسيلغا بجمهورية بوركينا فاسو، استفادت منها الأسر الأكثر حاجة، وذلك ضمن مشروع دعم الأمن الغذائي.

وفي جمهورية تشاد، وزّع المركز 1407 سلال غذائية للأسر المتضررة في إقليم البحيرة، ضمن الجهود الإنسانية الرامية إلى تلبية الحاجات الأساسية وتحسين الظروف المعيشية للمستفيدين.

وفي لبنان، نفذ المركز مشروع «كنف لبنان 4» للعام 2025، بالتعاون مع جمعية الغنى الخيرية، الذي تضمّن توزيع قسائم شرائية للكسوة الشتوية على الفئات المستفيدة.