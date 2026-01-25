The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center continues to implement its relief projects in several countries, having distributed 1,500 food baskets in the town of Komsilga in the Republic of Burkina Faso, benefiting the most needy families, as part of the food security support project.

In the Republic of Chad, the center distributed 1,407 food baskets to affected families in the Lake region, as part of humanitarian efforts aimed at meeting basic needs and improving the living conditions of beneficiaries.

In Lebanon, the center implemented the "Kanaf Lebanon 4" project for the year 2025, in cooperation with the Al-Ghina Charity Association, which included the distribution of shopping vouchers for winter clothing to the beneficiary groups.