The Ministry of Interior issued a statement today regarding the implementation of a death sentence against one of the perpetrators in the Makkah region, the text of which is as follows:

Allah, the Almighty, said: "And do not cause corruption upon the earth after its reformation," and He said: "And do not seek corruption in the land; indeed, Allah does not like the corrupters," and He said: "Indeed, Allah does not like corruption," and He said: "The only reward of those who wage war against Allah and His Messenger and strive to spread corruption in the land is that they be killed or crucified or that their hands and feet be cut off from opposite sides or that they be exiled from the land. That is for them a disgrace in this world, and for them in the Hereafter is a great punishment."

Niqab Khan Fazal-ur-Rehman, a Pakistani national, attempted to smuggle heroin into the Kingdom. By the grace of Allah, the security authorities were able to apprehend the mentioned perpetrator, and the investigation led to charges being filed against him for committing the crime. He was referred to the competent court, which issued a ruling confirming the charges against him and sentenced him to death. The ruling became final after being appealed and upheld by the Supreme Court, and a royal order was issued to enforce what was legally determined.

The death sentence was carried out against the perpetrator Niqab Khan Fazal-ur-Rehman, a Pakistani national, on Thursday, 3/8/1447 AH, corresponding to 22/1/2026 AD, in the Makkah region.

The Ministry of Interior announces this to affirm to everyone the commitment of the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to protect the security of citizens and residents from the scourge of drugs, and to impose the harshest penalties prescribed by law against those who smuggle and promote them; due to the loss of innocent lives they cause, the severe corruption in youth, individuals, and society, and the violation of their rights. At the same time, it warns anyone who engages in such acts that the legal punishment will be their fate.

And Allah is the guide to the straight path.