اجتمع وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات المهندس عبدالله بن عامر السواحه، مع كبير مستشاري البيت الأبيض للذكاء الاصطناعي والعملات الرقمية ديفيد ساكس، خلال مشاركة وفد المملكة في المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي بدافوس، لمناقشة تطوير التعاون السعودي الأمريكي في سياسات الذكاء الاصطناعي والابتكار التقني، بما يدعم تطلعات البلدين للريادة في التقنيات المتقدمة.

وأكد اللقاء أهمية تعزيز الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين المملكة والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية في المجالات التقنية ذات الأولوية، وتمكين فرص النمو في الاقتصاد الرقمي، وتسريع تبنّي الحلول الابتكارية في العصر الذكي.

كما اجتمع السواحه مع مدير مكتب سياسات العلوم والتقنية في البيت الأبيض (OSTP) مايكل كراتسيوس، لمناقشة تعزيز التعاون في مجالات التقنية والابتكار الرقمي، وبناء شراكات داعمة للعصر الذكي.