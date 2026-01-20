The Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Engineer Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha, met with the Senior Advisor to the White House on Artificial Intelligence and Digital Currencies, David Sachs, during the participation of the Kingdom's delegation at the World Economic Forum in Davos, to discuss the development of Saudi-American cooperation in artificial intelligence policies and technological innovation, supporting the aspirations of both countries to lead in advanced technologies.

The meeting emphasized the importance of enhancing the strategic partnership between the Kingdom and the United States in priority technological fields, enabling growth opportunities in the digital economy, and accelerating the adoption of innovative solutions in the smart era.

Al-Swaha also met with the Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) at the White House, Michael Kratsios, to discuss enhancing cooperation in technology and digital innovation fields, and building supportive partnerships for the smart era.