ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مواطناً مخالفاً لنظام البيئة لدخوله بمركبته في الفياض والروضات في محمية الملك عبدالعزيز الملكية، وتم اتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقه.

وأوضحت القوات أن عقوبة دخول المركبات والسيارات في الفياض والروضات البرية المحمية تصل إلى (2000) ريال، حاثةً على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية على الرقم (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.