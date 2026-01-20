The special forces of environmental security apprehended a citizen violating environmental regulations by entering the Al-Fayyad and Al-Rawdat areas in the King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve with his vehicle, and legal actions have been taken against him.

The forces clarified that the penalty for entering vehicles in the protected Al-Fayyad and Al-Rawdat areas can reach up to (2000) riyals, urging the public to report any cases that represent an assault on the environment or wildlife at the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.