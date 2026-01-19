استقبل نائب أمير منطقة جازان الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي، في مكتبه، مدير سجون المنطقة المعيَّن حديثاً العميد جابر المطيري.

وهنأ نائب أمير المنطقة العميد المطيري بمناسبة تعيينه، سائلاً الله له السداد والتوفيق في مهمات عمله، مؤكداً أهمية مواصلة العمل بما يعزز أمن المجتمع وخدمة الوطن.

من جانبه، قدَّم العميد المطيري شكره لنائب أمير جازان على توجيهاته السديدة، وحرصه المستمر على الارتقاء بالعمل في شتى المجالات.