The Deputy Emir of the Jazan Region, Prince Nasser bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Jiluwi, received in his office the newly appointed Director of Prisons for the region, Brigadier General Jabir Al-Mutairi.

The Deputy Emir congratulated Brigadier General Al-Mutairi on his appointment, asking God to grant him success and guidance in his duties, and emphasizing the importance of continuing efforts to enhance community security and serve the nation.

For his part, Brigadier General Al-Mutairi expressed his gratitude to the Deputy Emir of Jazan for his wise guidance and his continuous commitment to improving work in various fields.