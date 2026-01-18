إشارةً إلى المحتوى المرئي المتداول لحادثة قتل شخص في منطقة نجران على خلفية خلافٍ أسري، فقد باشرت الجهات الأمنية بالمنطقة الواقعة في حينه.
وتمكنت الجهات المختصة من القبض على المتهمين كافة، وجرى إيقافهم واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقهم، وإحالتهم إلى النيابة العامة.
Referring to the circulated visual content of the incident involving the murder of a person in the Najran area due to a family dispute, the security authorities in the region acted promptly at the time.
The relevant authorities were able to apprehend all the suspects, and they were detained and legal procedures were taken against them, with their cases referred to the Public Prosecution.