إشارةً إلى المحتوى المرئي المتداول لحادثة قتل شخص في منطقة نجران على خلفية خلافٍ أسري، فقد باشرت الجهات الأمنية بالمنطقة الواقعة في حينه.

وتمكنت الجهات المختصة من القبض على المتهمين كافة، وجرى إيقافهم واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقهم، وإحالتهم إلى النيابة العامة.