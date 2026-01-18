The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, offered his condolences to Khalid bin Ali Al-Turki this evening (Sunday) for the death of his sister - may God have mercy on her - in the city of Khobar.

أمير المنطقة الشرقية يعزي أسرة التركي.

Prince Saud bin Naif prayed to God Almighty to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and grant her a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire her family and loved ones with patience and solace.

Khalid Al-Turki, Abdulaziz Al-Turki, and the siblings of the deceased expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the Prince of the Eastern Province for his sincere condolences, praying that God rewards him with the best of rewards.