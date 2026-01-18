قدم أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز مساء اليوم (الأحد) التعازي لخالد بن علي التركي في وفاة شقيقته -رحمها الله- في محافظة الخبر.

أمير المنطقة الشرقية يعزي أسرة التركي.

وسأل الأمير سعود بن نايف الله تعالى أن يتغمد الفقيدة بواسع رحمته ويسكنها فسيح جناته، ويلهم أسرتها وذويها الصبر والسلوان.

وقدَّم خالد التركي وعبدالعزيز التركي وأشقاء الفقيدة شكرهم وتقديرهم لأمير المنطقة الشرقية على مواساته الصادقة، سائلين الله أن يجزيه خير الجزاء.