ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مواطناً مخالفاً لنظام البيئة، لارتكابه مخالفة التخييم دون ترخيص في محمية الملك عبدالعزيز الملكية، وجرى تطبيق الإجراءات النظامية بحقه.
وأوضحت القوات أن عقوبة مخالفة التخييم في الغابات أو المتنزهات الوطنية دون ترخيص غرامة تصل إلى (3,000) ريال، حاثةً على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية على الرقم (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.
The special forces of environmental security apprehended a citizen violating environmental regulations for camping without a permit in the King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve, and legal procedures were applied against him.
The forces clarified that the penalty for camping in forests or national parks without a permit is a fine of up to (3,000) riyals, urging the public to report any cases that represent an infringement on the environment or wildlife at the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in other areas of the Kingdom. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.