برعاية وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، شهد مدير عام الجوازات المكلّف اللواء الدكتور صالح بن سعد المربع اليوم، حفل تخريج 362 فرداً من الدورة التأهيلية للفرد الأساسي السادسة للكادر النسائي، بمقر معهد الجوازات بالرياض.

وتلقّت الخريجات تدريباً على المواد النظرية التخصصية في أعمال القطاع، وعملية على أنظمة الجوازات؛ للإسهام في خدمة المواطنين والمقيمين والزائرين.

ونقل اللواء المربع تهنئة وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، للخريجات، مؤكداً أهمية استشعار المسؤولية، وبذل قصارى الجهد لتعزيز جودة الخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين.