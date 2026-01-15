Under the patronage of the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, the Acting Director General of Passports, Major General Dr. Saleh bin Saad Al-Murabba, today witnessed the graduation ceremony of 362 individuals from the sixth basic qualification course for the female staff, held at the Passports Institute in Riyadh.

The graduates received training on specialized theoretical materials related to the sector's work, as well as practical training on passport systems; to contribute to serving citizens, residents, and visitors.

Major General Al-Murabba conveyed the congratulations of the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, to the graduates, emphasizing the importance of feeling responsible and making every effort to enhance the quality of services provided to beneficiaries.