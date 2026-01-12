The Prince of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, inaugurated today (89) projects costing (2.3) billion riyals, in the presence of the Minister of Municipalities and Housing, Majid bin Abdullah Al-Huqail, at the Prince Sultan Cultural Center, and laid the foundation stone for (294) projects with a total cost of (3) billion riyals.

The inauguration ceremony included the launch of the "Municipal Creativity" platform and the signing of several agreements and memorandums of understanding with governmental and private entities, reflecting the direction towards integrated development that places people at the heart of every project.

The projects for which the foundation stone was laid included housing and municipal projects that encompassed rainwater drainage networks, urban roads, street rehabilitation, in addition to several investment projects that included hospitals, a business park, sports and humanitarian academies, a heritage village, and tourist resorts.

The inaugurated projects included housing projects such as providing electrical services to housing schemes, constructing residential units, real estate development projects, and municipal projects that included rainwater drainage stations, addressing critical service points, and creating parks and recreational areas, in addition to several investment projects that included hotels, markets, a boulevard, and various entertainment projects.

Thus, the total number of projects that were inaugurated and for which the foundation stone was laid reached (383) projects with a cost exceeding (5.3) billion riyals, as part of efforts to enhance urban development, infrastructure, and services, reflecting on individuals and communities at the core of municipal and housing work priorities.

The ceremony witnessed the honoring of donors of the "Jood Housing" platform and community contributions, the delivery of housing units to beneficiaries of developmental housing and the families of martyrs, and the handing over of compensation deeds to the residents of Qamah Island, sending a message that development is complemented by social giving and loyalty; to ensure a dignified life for every citizen.