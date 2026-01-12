دشّن امير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، بحضور وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد بن عبدالله الحقيل، في مركز الأمير سلطان الحضاري اليوم، (89) مشروعًا بتكلفة (2.3) مليار ريال، ووضع حجر الأساس لـ(294) مشروعًا بتكلفة إجمالية بلغت (3) مليارات ريال.
وتضمَّن، حفل التدشين، إطلاق منصة "الإبداع البلدي"، وتوقيع عددٍ من الاتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم مع جهات حكومية وخاصة، بما يعكس التوجه نحو تنمية متكاملة تضع الإنسان في قلب كل مشروع.
وشملت مشروعات وضع حجر الأساس، مشروعات إسكانية وبلدية تضمنت شبكات تصريف مياه الأمطار، والطرق الحضرية، وتأهيل الشوارع، إضافة إلى عددٍ من المشروعات الاستثمارية التي شملت مستشفيات، وحديقة أعمال، وأكاديميات رياضية وإنسانية، وقرية تراثية، ومنتجعات سياحية.
وتضمنت المشروعات التي جرى تدشينها، مشروعات إسكانية منها إيصال الخدمة الكهربائية لمخططات الإسكان، وإنشاء وحدات سكنية، ومشروعات تطوير عقاري، ومشروعات بلدية شملت محطات تصريف مياه الأمطار، ومعالجة نقاط حرجة للخدمات، وإنشاء حدائق ومتنزهات، إضافة إلى عددٍ من المشروعات الاستثمارية شملت فنادق، وأسواقًا، وبوليفارد، ومشروعات ترفيهية متنوعة.
وبذلك بلغ إجمالي المشروعات التي تم تدشينها ووضع حجر الأساس لها (383) مشروعًا بتكلفة جاوزت الـ(5.3) مليار ريال، ضمن جهود تعزيز التنمية الحضرية والبنية التحتية والخدمات، بما ينعكس على الإنسان والمجتمع في صميم أولويات العمل البلدي والإسكاني.
وشهد الحفل تكريم مانحي منصة "جود الإسكان" والمشاركات المجتمعية، وتسليم وحدات سكنية لمستفيدي الإسكان التنموي وذوي الشهداء، وتسليم صكوك تعويض لأهالي جزيرة قماح، في رسالة بأن التنمية تتكامل مع العطاء والوفاء الاجتماعي؛ لضمان حياة كريمة لكل مواطن.