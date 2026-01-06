The Prince of the Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, today visited the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom, Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars, and the General President of Scientific Research and Ifta, Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Fawzan bin Abdullah Al-Fawzan, at his home in Riyadh.

The Grand Mufti of the Kingdom welcomed the visit of the Prince of the Riyadh Region, praising the efforts he exerts, and asking the Almighty to protect the wise leadership and grant him success in serving the religion, the king, and the homeland.