زار أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم، مفتي عام المملكة رئيس هيئة كبار العلماء الرئيس العام للبحوث العلمية والإفتاء الشيخ الدكتور صالح بن فوزان بن عبدالله الفوزان، في منزله بمدينة الرياض.
ورحب مفتي عام المملكة بزيارة أمير منطقة الرياض، مثنياً على الجهود التي يبذلها، سائلاً المولى جل وعلا أن يحفظ القيادة الرشيدة، ويمده بتوفيقه لما فيه خدمة الدين والملك والوطن.
The Prince of the Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, today visited the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom, Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars, and the General President of Scientific Research and Ifta, Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Fawzan bin Abdullah Al-Fawzan, at his home in Riyadh.
The Grand Mufti of the Kingdom welcomed the visit of the Prince of the Riyadh Region, praising the efforts he exerts, and asking the Almighty to protect the wise leadership and grant him success in serving the religion, the king, and the homeland.