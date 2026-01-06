زار أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم، مفتي عام المملكة رئيس هيئة كبار العلماء الرئيس العام للبحوث العلمية والإفتاء الشيخ الدكتور صالح بن فوزان بن عبدالله الفوزان، في منزله بمدينة الرياض.

ورحب مفتي عام المملكة بزيارة أمير منطقة الرياض، مثنياً على الجهود التي يبذلها، سائلاً المولى جل وعلا أن يحفظ القيادة الرشيدة، ويمده بتوفيقه لما فيه خدمة الدين والملك والوطن.