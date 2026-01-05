The Ministry of Interior issued a statement today (Monday) regarding the implementation of a death sentence by judicial discretion against three perpetrators in the Northern Borders region. Below is the text:

Allah Almighty said: (And do not cause corruption upon the earth after its reformation), and He said: (And do not seek corruption in the earth; indeed, Allah does not like the corrupters), and He said: (And Allah does not like corruption), and He said: (The only reward of those who wage war against Allah and His Messenger and strive to spread corruption in the earth is that they be killed or crucified or that their hands and feet be cut off from opposite sides or that they be exiled from the land. That is for them a disgrace in this world, and for them in the Hereafter is a great punishment).

Omar Mohammed Jabr Al-Anzi (Jordanian nationality) was involved in smuggling amphetamine pills, while Mohammed Aref Hamdan Al-Kharbatli (Jordanian nationality) and Sultan Mohammed Al-Awad (Syrian nationality) received the same quantity and brought it for the purpose of promotion. Thanks to Allah, the security authorities were able to arrest the aforementioned perpetrators, and the investigation with them resulted in charges being brought against them for committing the crime. They were referred to the competent court, which issued a ruling confirming the charges against them and sentenced them to death by judicial discretion. The ruling became final after being upheld by its reference, and a royal order was issued to enforce what was decided by law.

The death sentence by judicial discretion was carried out against the perpetrators Omar Mohammed Jabr Al-Anzi, Mohammed Aref Hamdan Al-Kharbatli (both Jordanian nationals), and Sultan Mohammed Al-Awad (Syrian national) on Monday, 16/7/1447 AH, corresponding to 5/1/2026 AD, in the Northern Borders region.

The Ministry of Interior announces this to affirm to everyone the commitment of the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to protect the security of citizens and residents from the scourge of drugs, and to impose the severest penalties prescribed by law against traffickers and promoters; due to the loss of innocent lives, severe corruption of youth, individuals, and society, and violation of their rights. At the same time, it warns anyone who engages in such actions that the legal punishment will be their fate.

And Allah is the guide to the straight path.