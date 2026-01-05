أصدرت وزارة الداخلية، اليوم (الإثنين)، بياناً بشأن تنفيذ حكم القتل تعزيراً، بثلاثة جناة في منطقة الحدود الشمالية، فيما يلي نصه:

قال الله تعالى: (وَلَا تُفْسِدُوا فِي الْأَرْضِ بَعْدَ إِصْلاحِهَا)، وقال تعالى: (وَلَا تَبْغِ الْفَسَادَ فِي الْأَرْضِ إِنَّ اللَّهَ لَا يُحِبُّ الْمُفْسِدِينَ)، وقال تعالى: (وَاللَّهُ لَا يُحِبُّ الْفَسَادَ)، وقال تعالى: (إِنَّمَا جَزَاء الَّذِينَ يُحَارِبُونَ اللّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ وَيَسْعَوْنَ فِي الأَرْضِ فَسَاداً أَن يُقَتَّلُوا أَوْ يُصَلَّبُوا أَوْ تُقَطَّعَ أَيْدِيهِمْ وَأَرْجُلُهُم مِّنْ خِلافٍ أَوْ يُنفَوْا مِنَ الأَرْضِ، ذَلِكَ لَهُمْ خِزْيٌ فِي الدُّنْيَا وَلَهُمْ فِي الآخِرَةِ عَذَابٌ عَظِيمٌ).

أقدم عمر محمد جبر العنزي (أردني الجنسية) على تهريب أقراص الإمفيتامين المخدرة، ومحمد عارف حمدان الخربطلي (أردني الجنسية) وسلطان محمد العواد (سوري الجنسية) على تلقي الكمية ذاتها وجلبها بقصد الترويج، وبفضل من الله تمكنت الجهات الأمنية من القبض على الجناة المذكورين وأسفر التحقيق معهم عن توجيه الاتهام إليهم بارتكاب الجريمة، وبإحالتهم إلى المحكمة المختصة، صدر بحقهم حكم يقضي بثبوت ما نسب إليهم وقتلهم تعزيزاً، وأصبح الحكم نهائياً بعد تأييده من مرجعه، وصدر أمر ملكي بإنفاذ ما تقرر شرعاً.

وتم تنفيذ حكم القتل تعزيراً بالجناة عمر محمد جبر العنزي، ومحمد عارف حمدان الخربطلي (أردنيي الجنسية)، وسلطان محمد العواد (سوري الجنسية) يوم الإثنين 16 / 7 / 1447هـ الموافق 5 / 1 / 2026م بمنطقة الحدود الشمالية.

ووزارة الداخلية إذ تعلن عن ذلك لتؤكد للجميع حرص حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية على حماية أمن المواطن والمقيم من آفة المخدرات، وإيقاع أشد العقوبات المقررة نظاماً بحق مهربيها ومروجيها؛ لما تسببه من إزهاق للأرواح البريئة، وفساد جسيم بالنشء والفرد والمجتمع، وانتهاك لحقوقهم، وهي تحذر في الوقت نفسه كل من يقدم على ذلك بأن العقاب الشرعي سيكون مصيره.

والله الهادي إلى سواء السبيل.