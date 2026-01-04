وفد صيني يستعرض عبق الماضي في «هذه جازان»

ضمن فعاليات مهرجان «جازان 2026»، شهد جناح محافظة صبيا المشارك في فعالية «هذه جازان»، زيارة لافتة لوفد صيني رفيع المستوى، اطلع خلالها على المخزون الثقافي والتراثي الذي تشتهر به المحافظة، وسط أجواء احتفالية عكست كرم الضيافة الأصيل.
واستمع الوفد إلى شرح مفصل عن محتويات الجناح والتعرف على المعروضات التراثية التي تحكي قصة حضارة صبيا الضاربة في القدم، بما في ذلك الأدوات التقليدية، والمنسوجات، والقطع الأثرية التي تعكس نمط الحياة القديم في المنطقة.
ولم تكن المعروضات الجامدة هي وحدها محل الاهتمام؛ إذ أبدى أعضاء الوفد إعجاباً كبيراً بركن النباتات العطرية التي تمتاز بها صبيا واستنشق الزوار عبق «الفل، والكادي، والبعيثران»، وتعرفوا على طرق زراعتها واستخداماتها في المناسبات الاجتماعية والزينة، معبرين عن دهشتهم من تنوع الغطاء النباتي العطري في المنطقة وقدرته على الارتباط بالهوية الثقافية للسكان.
واستمع الوفد الصيني إلى شرحٍ ثري من مسؤولي الجناح حول الحرف اليدوية والمقومات السياحية التي تمتلكها المنطقة كما تم استعراض المبادرات التنموية التي تدمج بين المحافظة على الموروث وتحقيق رؤية المستقبل.
َوقال أحد أعضاء الوفد الصيني: «لقد أدهشنا ما شاهدناه من تمازج فريد بين الطبيعة والتاريخ في صبيا. هذه الزيارة سمحت لنا بفهم أعمق لثقافة منطقة جازان، ونحن معجبون جداً بدقة المشغولات اليدوية وجمال الروائح العطرية التي تفوح في كل زاوية».
تأتي هذه الزيارة لتؤكد مكانة المنطقة كواجهة سياحية وثقافية مهمة ضمن مهرجان جازان.
As part of the "Jazan 2026" festival activities, the pavilion of the Governorate of Sabya, participating in the event "This is Jazan," received a notable visit from a high-level Chinese delegation, during which they were introduced to the cultural and heritage treasures that the governorate is famous for, amidst a festive atmosphere that reflected the spirit of authentic hospitality.
The delegation listened to a detailed explanation about the contents of the pavilion and got to know the heritage exhibits that tell the story of Sabya's ancient civilization, including traditional tools, textiles, and artifacts that reflect the old way of life in the region.
It wasn't just the static exhibits that captured their attention; the delegation members expressed great admiration for the aromatic plants section that Sabya is known for, inhaling the fragrance of "jasmine, oud, and baitheeran," and learned about their cultivation methods and uses in social occasions and decoration, expressing their astonishment at the diversity of aromatic vegetation in the area and its connection to the cultural identity of the residents.
The Chinese delegation listened to a rich explanation from the pavilion officials about the handicrafts and tourism components that the region possesses, as well as the developmental initiatives that integrate the preservation of heritage with achieving a vision for the future.
One member of the Chinese delegation said, "We were amazed by what we saw of the unique blend of nature and history in Sabya. This visit allowed us to gain a deeper understanding of the culture of the Jazan region, and we are very impressed by the precision of the handicrafts and the beauty of the aromatic scents that waft through every corner."
This visit reaffirms the region's status as an important tourist and cultural destination within the Jazan festival.