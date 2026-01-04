ضمن فعاليات مهرجان «جازان 2026»، شهد جناح محافظة صبيا المشارك في فعالية «هذه جازان»، زيارة لافتة لوفد صيني رفيع المستوى، اطلع خلالها على المخزون الثقافي والتراثي الذي تشتهر به المحافظة، وسط أجواء احتفالية عكست كرم الضيافة الأصيل.

وفد صيني يستعرض عبق الماضي في «هذه جازان»

واستمع الوفد إلى شرح مفصل عن محتويات الجناح والتعرف على المعروضات التراثية التي تحكي قصة حضارة صبيا الضاربة في القدم، بما في ذلك الأدوات التقليدية، والمنسوجات، والقطع الأثرية التي تعكس نمط الحياة القديم في المنطقة.

ولم تكن المعروضات الجامدة هي وحدها محل الاهتمام؛ إذ أبدى أعضاء الوفد إعجاباً كبيراً بركن النباتات العطرية التي تمتاز بها صبيا واستنشق الزوار عبق «الفل، والكادي، والبعيثران»، وتعرفوا على طرق زراعتها واستخداماتها في المناسبات الاجتماعية والزينة، معبرين عن دهشتهم من تنوع الغطاء النباتي العطري في المنطقة وقدرته على الارتباط بالهوية الثقافية للسكان.

واستمع الوفد الصيني إلى شرحٍ ثري من مسؤولي الجناح حول الحرف اليدوية والمقومات السياحية التي تمتلكها المنطقة كما تم استعراض المبادرات التنموية التي تدمج بين المحافظة على الموروث وتحقيق رؤية المستقبل.

َوقال أحد أعضاء الوفد الصيني: «لقد أدهشنا ما شاهدناه من تمازج فريد بين الطبيعة والتاريخ في صبيا. هذه الزيارة سمحت لنا بفهم أعمق لثقافة منطقة جازان، ونحن معجبون جداً بدقة المشغولات اليدوية وجمال الروائح العطرية التي تفوح في كل زاوية».

تأتي هذه الزيارة لتؤكد مكانة المنطقة كواجهة سياحية وثقافية مهمة ضمن مهرجان جازان.