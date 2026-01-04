وفد صيني يستعرض عبق الماضي في «هذه جازان»

As part of the "Jazan 2026" festival activities, the pavilion of the Governorate of Sabya, participating in the event "This is Jazan," received a notable visit from a high-level Chinese delegation, during which they were introduced to the cultural and heritage treasures that the governorate is famous for, amidst a festive atmosphere that reflected the spirit of authentic hospitality.

The delegation listened to a detailed explanation about the contents of the pavilion and got to know the heritage exhibits that tell the story of Sabya's ancient civilization, including traditional tools, textiles, and artifacts that reflect the old way of life in the region.

It wasn't just the static exhibits that captured their attention; the delegation members expressed great admiration for the aromatic plants section that Sabya is known for, inhaling the fragrance of "jasmine, oud, and baitheeran," and learned about their cultivation methods and uses in social occasions and decoration, expressing their astonishment at the diversity of aromatic vegetation in the area and its connection to the cultural identity of the residents.

The Chinese delegation listened to a rich explanation from the pavilion officials about the handicrafts and tourism components that the region possesses, as well as the developmental initiatives that integrate the preservation of heritage with achieving a vision for the future.

One member of the Chinese delegation said, "We were amazed by what we saw of the unique blend of nature and history in Sabya. This visit allowed us to gain a deeper understanding of the culture of the Jazan region, and we are very impressed by the precision of the handicrafts and the beauty of the aromatic scents that waft through every corner."

This visit reaffirms the region's status as an important tourist and cultural destination within the Jazan festival.