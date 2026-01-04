A striking astronomical scene was observed from the sky of the Northern Borders region last night, represented by a beautiful conjunction between the moon and the planet Jupiter, alongside the stars Pollux and Castor (the heads of the Gemini twins).

Adnan Khalifa, a member of the Astronomy and Space Club, explained that this conjunction is one of the astronomical phenomena that are observed regularly; however, its clarity this time was exceptional due to the clear skies and low levels of light pollution in the area, providing an ideal opportunity for naked-eye observation as well as using telescopes.

This event is part of a series of astronomical phenomena currently witnessed in the skies of the Kingdom, which presents an opportunity for astronomy enthusiasts to follow the beauty and vastness of the universe.