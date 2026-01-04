رُصد من سماء منطقة الحدود الشمالية مساء أمس، مشهدٌ فلكي لافت، تمثّل في اقترانٍ جميل بين القمر وكوكب المشتري، إلى جانب نجمي رأس التوأم المقدم ورأس التوأم المؤخر (Pollux & Castor).
وأوضح عضو نادي الفلك والفضاء عدنان خليفة، أن هذا الاقتران يُعد من الظواهر الفلكية التي تُشاهد دوريًا، إلا أن وضوحه هذه المرة كان مميزًا بفضل صفاء الأجواء وانخفاض مستوى التلوث الضوئي في المنطقة، مما أتاح فرصة مثالية للرصد بالعين المجردة، وكذلك باستخدام المناظير الفلكية.
ويأتي هذا الحدث ضمن سلسلة من الظواهر الفلكية التي تشهدها سماء المملكة خلال الفترة الحالية، والتي تُعد فرصة لهواة الرصد والتصوير الفلكي لمتابعة جمال الكون واتساعه.
A striking astronomical scene was observed from the sky of the Northern Borders region last night, represented by a beautiful conjunction between the moon and the planet Jupiter, alongside the stars Pollux and Castor (the heads of the Gemini twins).
Adnan Khalifa, a member of the Astronomy and Space Club, explained that this conjunction is one of the astronomical phenomena that are observed regularly; however, its clarity this time was exceptional due to the clear skies and low levels of light pollution in the area, providing an ideal opportunity for naked-eye observation as well as using telescopes.
This event is part of a series of astronomical phenomena currently witnessed in the skies of the Kingdom, which presents an opportunity for astronomy enthusiasts to follow the beauty and vastness of the universe.