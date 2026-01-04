رُصد من سماء منطقة الحدود الشمالية مساء أمس، مشهدٌ فلكي لافت، تمثّل في اقترانٍ جميل بين القمر وكوكب المشتري، إلى جانب نجمي رأس التوأم المقدم ورأس التوأم المؤخر (Pollux & Castor).

وأوضح عضو نادي الفلك والفضاء عدنان خليفة، أن هذا الاقتران يُعد من الظواهر الفلكية التي تُشاهد دوريًا، إلا أن وضوحه هذه المرة كان مميزًا بفضل صفاء الأجواء وانخفاض مستوى التلوث الضوئي في المنطقة، مما أتاح فرصة مثالية للرصد بالعين المجردة، وكذلك باستخدام المناظير الفلكية.

ويأتي هذا الحدث ضمن سلسلة من الظواهر الفلكية التي تشهدها سماء المملكة خلال الفترة الحالية، والتي تُعد فرصة لهواة الرصد والتصوير الفلكي لمتابعة جمال الكون واتساعه.