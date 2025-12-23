شهد أمير منطقة نجران الأمير جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد، في مركز إدارة الأزمات والكوارث بإمارة المنطقة اليوم، بحضور مديري الجهات ذات العلاقة، أعمالاً ميدانية ضمن إطار الاستعداد والتعامل مع مختلف حالات الطوارئ.

وتهدف هذه الأعمال إلى رفع درجة التنسيق والاستجابة، وتطبيق خطة الدعم والإسناد الداخلي في الحالات الطارئة، وتعزيز التعاون المشترك.

ونوّه بأهمية العمل بروح الفريق الواحد، وتوثيق التعاون والتكامل بين الجهات الحكومية والأهلية من جهة، وبين الجهات والمجتمع من جهة أخرى، مشيراً إلى ما شهدته المنطقة من نجاحات وتميُّز في إدارة الأزمات والأحداث.