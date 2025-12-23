The Prince of Najran, Prince Jalwa bin Abdulaziz bin Musaid, witnessed today at the Crisis and Disaster Management Center in the Emirate of the region, with the presence of directors of relevant authorities, field operations as part of the preparation and response to various emergency situations.

These operations aim to enhance coordination and response, implement the internal support and assistance plan in emergency cases, and strengthen joint cooperation.

He emphasized the importance of working as a unified team, documenting cooperation and integration between governmental and private entities on one hand, and between the authorities and the community on the other hand, pointing out the successes and excellence the region has witnessed in crisis and event management.