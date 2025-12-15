باشرت الفرق الطبية في منطقة حائل التعامل مع تداعيات حادثة أبو مرداع المرورية، عبر مسارين علاجيين متوازيين شَمِلا رعاية طبية مباشرة، وتقييمات متقدمة للحالات المصاحبة، في وقت تتواصل مرحلة التعافي لكل من دخيّل القحطاني وبدر الشمري (أبو حصة)، كلٌّ في منشأة طبية مختلفة.

ويتلقى صانع المحتوى دخيّل القحطاني رعايته داخل مستشفى الملك خالد بحائل، وخضع منذ لحظة وصوله لتدخل إسعافي فوري، وفحوصات طبية شاملة، ومتابعة دقيقة من الطواقم المختصة.

وامتداداً للإجراءات الطبية المتقدمة التي فُعّلت عقب الحادثة، سمح الفريق الطبي بنقل القحطاني إلى مدينة الرياض عبر طائرة إخلاء طبي مجهزة بوحدة عناية فائقة، وتحت إشراف فريق طبي متخصص لمراقبة حالته طوال الرحلة، وفق بروتوكولات الإخلاء الطبي المعتمدة.

وأكد مختصون أن النقل الجوي جاء لضمان استقرار المؤشرات الحيوية، واستمرارية الرعاية العلاجية، ضمن منظومة الاستجابة السريعة للحوادث المرورية الحرجة، وبما يتوافق مع المعايير الطبية المعتمدة في مثل هذه الحالات.

في المقابل، يواصل بدر الشمري (أبو حصة) تلقّي رعايته الطبية في أحد المستشفيات الخاصة بالمنطقة، وسط متابعة مستمرة، وتشير المؤشرات الطبية إلى تحسّن مستقر في حالته الصحية.

وبحسب مصادر طبية مطلعة، تعاملت الفرق العلاجية بحذر مع الجانب النفسي للمصابين، وأوصت بتأجيل إبلاغهما بخبر وفاة صديقهما عبدالله بن مرداع آل عاطف (أبو مرداع) في هذه المرحلة، تقديراً لحساسية وضعهما الصحي، وعمق الارتباط الإنساني الذي جمعهما بالراحل، وما قد يحمله الخبر من تأثير مباشر على مسار التعافي.