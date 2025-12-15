The medical teams in the Hail region have begun addressing the repercussions of the Abu Mardah traffic incident through two parallel treatment pathways that included direct medical care and advanced assessments for the accompanying cases, while the recovery phase continues for both Dakhil Al-Qahtani and Badr Al-Shammari (Abu Hasa), each in a different medical facility.

Content creator Dakhil Al-Qahtani is receiving care at King Khalid Hospital in Hail, and since his arrival, he has undergone immediate emergency intervention, comprehensive medical examinations, and close monitoring by specialized staff.

As part of the advanced medical procedures activated after the incident, the medical team permitted the transfer of Al-Qahtani to Riyadh via a medically equipped evacuation aircraft with an intensive care unit, under the supervision of a specialized medical team to monitor his condition throughout the journey, in accordance with the approved medical evacuation protocols.

Specialists confirmed that the air transfer was conducted to ensure the stability of vital signs and the continuity of therapeutic care, as part of the rapid response system for critical traffic accidents, in line with the medical standards applicable in such cases.

Meanwhile, Badr Al-Shammari (Abu Hasa) continues to receive his medical care in one of the private hospitals in the region, with ongoing monitoring, and medical indicators suggest a stable improvement in his health condition.

According to informed medical sources, the treatment teams have cautiously addressed the psychological aspect of the injured, recommending postponing the notification of their friend Abdullah bin Mardah Al-Ateef's (Abu Mardah) death at this stage, in consideration of the sensitivity of their health situation and the deep human connection they shared with the deceased, and the potential direct impact the news could have on their recovery process.