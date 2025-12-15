باشرت الفرق الطبية في منطقة حائل التعامل مع تداعيات حادثة أبو مرداع المرورية، عبر مسارين علاجيين متوازيين شَمِلا رعاية طبية مباشرة، وتقييمات متقدمة للحالات المصاحبة، في وقت تتواصل مرحلة التعافي لكل من دخيّل القحطاني وبدر الشمري (أبو حصة)، كلٌّ في منشأة طبية مختلفة.
ويتلقى صانع المحتوى دخيّل القحطاني رعايته داخل مستشفى الملك خالد بحائل، وخضع منذ لحظة وصوله لتدخل إسعافي فوري، وفحوصات طبية شاملة، ومتابعة دقيقة من الطواقم المختصة.
وامتداداً للإجراءات الطبية المتقدمة التي فُعّلت عقب الحادثة، سمح الفريق الطبي بنقل القحطاني إلى مدينة الرياض عبر طائرة إخلاء طبي مجهزة بوحدة عناية فائقة، وتحت إشراف فريق طبي متخصص لمراقبة حالته طوال الرحلة، وفق بروتوكولات الإخلاء الطبي المعتمدة.
وأكد مختصون أن النقل الجوي جاء لضمان استقرار المؤشرات الحيوية، واستمرارية الرعاية العلاجية، ضمن منظومة الاستجابة السريعة للحوادث المرورية الحرجة، وبما يتوافق مع المعايير الطبية المعتمدة في مثل هذه الحالات.
في المقابل، يواصل بدر الشمري (أبو حصة) تلقّي رعايته الطبية في أحد المستشفيات الخاصة بالمنطقة، وسط متابعة مستمرة، وتشير المؤشرات الطبية إلى تحسّن مستقر في حالته الصحية.
وبحسب مصادر طبية مطلعة، تعاملت الفرق العلاجية بحذر مع الجانب النفسي للمصابين، وأوصت بتأجيل إبلاغهما بخبر وفاة صديقهما عبدالله بن مرداع آل عاطف (أبو مرداع) في هذه المرحلة، تقديراً لحساسية وضعهما الصحي، وعمق الارتباط الإنساني الذي جمعهما بالراحل، وما قد يحمله الخبر من تأثير مباشر على مسار التعافي.
The medical teams in the Hail region have begun addressing the repercussions of the Abu Mardah traffic incident through two parallel treatment pathways that included direct medical care and advanced assessments for the accompanying cases, while the recovery phase continues for both Dakhil Al-Qahtani and Badr Al-Shammari (Abu Hasa), each in a different medical facility.
Content creator Dakhil Al-Qahtani is receiving care at King Khalid Hospital in Hail, and since his arrival, he has undergone immediate emergency intervention, comprehensive medical examinations, and close monitoring by specialized staff.
As part of the advanced medical procedures activated after the incident, the medical team permitted the transfer of Al-Qahtani to Riyadh via a medically equipped evacuation aircraft with an intensive care unit, under the supervision of a specialized medical team to monitor his condition throughout the journey, in accordance with the approved medical evacuation protocols.
Specialists confirmed that the air transfer was conducted to ensure the stability of vital signs and the continuity of therapeutic care, as part of the rapid response system for critical traffic accidents, in line with the medical standards applicable in such cases.
Meanwhile, Badr Al-Shammari (Abu Hasa) continues to receive his medical care in one of the private hospitals in the region, with ongoing monitoring, and medical indicators suggest a stable improvement in his health condition.
According to informed medical sources, the treatment teams have cautiously addressed the psychological aspect of the injured, recommending postponing the notification of their friend Abdullah bin Mardah Al-Ateef's (Abu Mardah) death at this stage, in consideration of the sensitivity of their health situation and the deep human connection they shared with the deceased, and the potential direct impact the news could have on their recovery process.