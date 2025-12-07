ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي 3 مقيمين مخالفين لنظام البيئة من الجنسيتين الهندية والأفغانية؛ لاستغلالهم الرواسب في منطقة الرياض، وتم تطبيق الإجراءات النظامية بحقهم.

وأوضحت القوات أنه تم ضبط معدتين تستخدمان في تجريف ونقل التربة، حاثةً على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية على الأرقام (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.