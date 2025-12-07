The special forces for environmental security apprehended 3 residents violating environmental regulations from Indian and Afghan nationalities for exploiting sediments in the Riyadh area, and legal actions were taken against them.

The forces clarified that two machines used for scraping and transporting soil were seized, urging the public to report any cases that represent an assault on the environment or wildlife at the numbers (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's areas. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.