عالجت وزارة العدل أخيراً أحد أبرز الإشكالات التي واجهت ملاك الأراضي في السنوات الماضية، باستكمالها إعادة تنظيم تداول الصكوك الزراعية المشاعة. وقال قانونيان لـ«عكاظ» إن خطوة الوزارة تعزز الشفافية، والموثوقية في نقل الملكية، وتحدّ من التعقيدات التي كانت تظهر في التعامل مع الحصص المشتركة، وتعالج قضايا معلقة في الإرث، وحقوق الورثة، ونقل الملكية، وتعثُّر التصرفات في الأراضي الزراعية.

وأكدت المحامية تغريد حدادي لـ«عكاظ» أن تنظيم الصكوك الزراعية المشاعة خطوة عدلية رائدة لتعزيز استقرار الملكية، وحماية حقوق الملاك؛ إذ تُعد الصكوك الزراعية المشاعة من أكثر الصكوك العقارية تعقيداً في الممارسة العملية. ومن الناحية الإنسانية، فإن التنظيم ينهي معاناة كثير من الأسر التي كانت عاجزة عن تقسيم الإرث، أو استثمار الأراضي الزراعية، بسبب التعقيدات المرتبطة بالحصص المشاعة، وهو ما يعزز العدالة، ويحفظ الحقوق والروابط العائلية. وأوضح المحامي نبيل ملحان أن الصك المشاع وثيقة ملكية تثبت ملكية أكثر من شخص لأرض واحدة، دون تحديد حصص كل منهم بشكل دقيق على الأرض، ولكل شريك في الصك المشاع حصة غير محددة في الأرض، لكن لا يمكنه فصل حصته عن حصص الشركاء الآخرين إلا باتفاق الجميع، أو عن طريق القضاء. وأضاف أنه قد يفضل بعض الملاك الاحتفاظ بالملكية المشاعة لتجنب النزاعات والخلافات.