The Ministry of Justice has finally addressed one of the most prominent issues faced by landowners in recent years by completing the reorganization of the circulation of shared agricultural deeds. Legal experts told "Okaz" that the ministry's step enhances transparency and reliability in the transfer of ownership, reduces the complexities that arose in dealing with shared shares, and addresses pending issues related to inheritance, the rights of heirs, and the transfer of ownership, as well as the difficulties in transactions involving agricultural lands.

Attorney Taghreed Haddadi confirmed to "Okaz" that organizing shared agricultural deeds is a pioneering judicial step to enhance ownership stability and protect the rights of owners; shared agricultural deeds are among the most complex real estate documents in practical application. From a humanitarian perspective, the organization ends the suffering of many families who were unable to divide inheritances or invest in agricultural lands due to the complexities associated with shared shares, which promotes justice and preserves rights and family ties. Attorney Nabil Malhan explained that a shared deed is a document of ownership that proves the ownership of more than one person of a single piece of land, without precisely defining each person's share of the land. Each partner in the shared deed has an unspecified share in the land, but they cannot separate their share from the shares of other partners except by mutual agreement or through the judiciary. He added that some owners may prefer to maintain shared ownership to avoid disputes and disagreements.