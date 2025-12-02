أعلنت شركة سيكو المالية، الرائدة في مجال إدارة الأصول والوساطة والخدمات المصرفية الاستثمارية الواقع مقرها في الرياض والمرخصة من قبل هيئة سوق المال السعودية (ترخيص رقم 08096-37)، عن زيادة رأسمالها المدفوع من 60 مليون ريال سعودي إلى 100 مليون ريال سعودي في الربع الثاني من عام 2025. وتعكس هذه الزيادة متانة المركز المالي للشركة والتزامها الراسخ تجاه السوق السعودية.

وسوف تسهم زيادة رأس المال في توجيه المزيد من الاستثمارات نحو توسعة عملياتها، وتعزيز بنيتها التحتية التقنية، واستقطاب الكفاءات المؤهلة. وتأتي هذه المبادرات الإستراتيجية بهدف الارتقاء بتجربة العملاء وترسيخ مكانة الشركة كمساهم رئيسي في دعم القطاع المالي بالمملكة.

وبهذه المناسبة، قال الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة سيكو المالية وسام حداد: «تشكل زيادة رأس المال خطوة مهمة تعكس التزام الشركة بخدمة السوق السعودية المزدهرة وتعزيز حضورها فيها و دعم خطط النمو في المملكة. وسنواصل الاستثمار في تطوير أنظمتنا، وتنمية قدرات فريق العمل، وتحسين خدماتنا لعملائنا وشركائنا».

وتواصل سيكو المالية دعم مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 عبر تبنّي حلول مبتكرة وتحقيق نمو مستدام يضيف قيمة حقيقية للعملاء في جميع أنحاء المملكة.