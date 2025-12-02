SECO Financial Company, a leading firm in asset management, brokerage, and investment banking based in Riyadh and licensed by the Saudi Capital Market Authority (License No. 08096-37), has announced an increase in its paid capital from 60 million Saudi Riyals to 100 million Saudi Riyals in the second quarter of 2025. This increase reflects the company's strong financial position and its firm commitment to the Saudi market.

The capital increase will contribute to directing more investments towards expanding its operations, enhancing its technological infrastructure, and attracting qualified talents. These strategic initiatives aim to elevate the customer experience and solidify the company's position as a key contributor to supporting the financial sector in the Kingdom.

On this occasion, SECO Financial's CEO, Wissam Haddad, stated: "The capital increase is an important step that reflects the company's commitment to serving the thriving Saudi market, enhancing its presence within it, and supporting growth plans in the Kingdom. We will continue to invest in developing our systems, enhancing our team's capabilities, and improving our services for our clients and partners."

SECO Financial continues to support the objectives of Vision 2030 by adopting innovative solutions and achieving sustainable growth that adds real value for customers across the Kingdom.