شهد أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، بحضور نائبه الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي، ورئيس الهيئة الملكية للجبيل وينبع المهندس خالد السالم، اليوم، مراسم توقيع مذكرة تفاهم بين مدينة جازان للصناعات الأساسية والتحويلية واللجنة العليا للتوطين في المنطقة.

ومثّل اللجنة في توقيع مذكرة التفاهم، وكيل إمارة المنطقة وليد الصنعاوي، فيما مثّل المدينة رئيسها التنفيذي الدكتور حسين الفاضلي.

وتهدف هذه المذكرة، إلى وضع إطار عام لأنشطة التعاون في مجال التأهيل والتطوير بين اللجنة العليا للتوطين وشركائها في المنطقة، والهيئة الملكية بمدينة جازان للصناعات الأساسية والتحويلية، بما يحقق المصالح المشتركة للطرفين، وأهمها العمل على رفع نسبة التوطين مع الشركات والمستثمرين القادمين للمنطقة، وفقاً للأنظمة واللوائح المعمول بها لدى الجهتين.

وبارك أمير جازان، التوقيع بين المدينة واللجنة، منوهاً بأهمية هذه الشراكات الإستراتيجية بين مختلف الجهات الحكومية والقطاع الصناعي، لدعم مسيرة التوطين وتمكين أبناء وبنات المنطقة من فرص العمل النوعية، بما يسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.