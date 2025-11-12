The Emir of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, attended today the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding between the Jazan City for Basic and Transformative Industries and the Supreme Committee for Localization in the region, in the presence of his deputy, Prince Nasser bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Jiluwi, and the CEO of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, Engineer Khalid Al-Salem.

The committee was represented in the signing of the memorandum by the Deputy Emir of the region, Walid Al-San'ani, while the city was represented by its CEO, Dr. Hussein Al-Fadhli.

This memorandum aims to establish a general framework for cooperation activities in the field of qualification and development between the Supreme Committee for Localization and its partners in the region, and the Royal Commission in Jazan City for Basic and Transformative Industries, in a way that achieves the common interests of both parties, the most important of which is to work on increasing the localization rate with companies and investors coming to the region, in accordance with the regulations and laws applicable to both entities.

The Emir of Jazan blessed the signing between the city and the committee, emphasizing the importance of these strategic partnerships between various government entities and the industrial sector, to support the localization process and empower the sons and daughters of the region with quality job opportunities, contributing to achieving the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.