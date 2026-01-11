أعلنت الهيئة العامة للعقار بدء أعمال التسجيل العيني للعقار لقطعتين عقاريتين في حيين بمنطقة المدينة المنورة، ابتداءً من اليوم الأحد 11 يناير 2026م، الموافق 22 رجب 1447هـ، وحتى نهاية يوم 16 أبريل 2026، الموافق 28 شوال 1447.

بدء أعمال أتمتة التسجيل العيني العقاري بالمدينة المنورة.. وقريباً بالمحافظات

وتشمل الأحياء المستفيدة من السجل العقاري في هذه المرحلة في منطقة المدينة المنورة: (جزء من حي الحرم الشريف، جزء من حي الجصة)، مبينةً أنَّ اختيار الأحياء تم وفق معايير محددة، وسيتم الإعلان تباعاً عن بقية المناطق والمحافظات والأحياء التي ستخضع لأعمال التسجيل العيني للعقار في مختلف مناطق المملكة خلال الفترات القادمة.

ويشترط التسجيل العيني وجود صك ملكية مستوفي المتطلبات النظامية لإتمام عملية التسجيل، وسيصدر «رقم عقار» وصك تسجيل ملكية لكل وحدة عقارية يتم تسجيلها، وسيتضمن صك تسجيل الملكية بيانات العقار وأوصافه وحالته وما يتبعه من حقوق والتزامات مرتبطة بالمعلومات الجيومكانية الدقيقة.

ويُسهم التسجيل العيني للعقار في تنظيم وتطوير القطاع العقاري في المملكة، وذلك بالتعاون مع الجهات الحكومية الأخرى، ويحقق التسجيل العيني للعقار موثوقية التملك، وحفظ تاريخ العقار، ودقة المعلومات العقارية، وحماية المتعاملين. ومن مزايا التسجيل العيني أتمتة إجراءات التسجيل، ومركزية المعلومات والحفظ، وتحديث بيانات العقار عند تغييرها.