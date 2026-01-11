بدء أعمال أتمتة التسجيل العيني العقاري بالمدينة المنورة.. وقريباً بالمحافظات

The General Authority for Real Estate has announced the commencement of the property registration works for two real estate plots in neighborhoods in the Medina region, starting today, Sunday, January 11, 2026, corresponding to 22 Rajab 1447 AH, and until the end of April 16, 2026, corresponding to 28 Shawwal 1447 AH.

The neighborhoods benefiting from the real estate registry in this phase in the Medina region include: (part of the Al-Haram Al-Sharif neighborhood, part of the Al-Jassa neighborhood), indicating that the selection of neighborhoods was made based on specific criteria, and the rest of the areas, governorates, and neighborhoods that will be subject to property registration works in various regions of the Kingdom will be announced subsequently during the coming periods.

Property registration requires a title deed that meets the legal requirements to complete the registration process, and a "Property Number" and a title deed for ownership will be issued for each real estate unit registered. The title deed will include property data, descriptions, conditions, and any associated rights and obligations linked to accurate geospatial information.

The property registration contributes to organizing and developing the real estate sector in the Kingdom, in collaboration with other government entities. It ensures the reliability of ownership, preserves the history of the property, provides accurate real estate information, and protects the parties involved. Among the advantages of property registration are the automation of registration procedures, centralization of information and storage, and updating property data when changes occur.