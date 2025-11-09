The Saudi Red Crescent Authority branch in the Asir region has launched the field ambulance "Polaris," to join its fleet of vehicles in the area, as part of its efforts to enhance its field readiness and improve response efficiency in difficult terrain and coastal and sandy locations.

The Director General of the branch in Asir, Mohammed Al-Shahri, explained that the new vehicle is an extension of the plan to develop and expand modern emergency services, noting that the "Polaris" vehicle is characterized by its agility and quick access to places that traditional ambulances find difficult to enter, which helps reduce the response time for critical cases.

He added: The authority is continuously updating its field system by equipping emergency teams with modern technologies and equipment that align with the aspirations of the wise leadership to improve the quality of life and enhance the emergency health services system.