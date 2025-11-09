دشّن فرع هيئة الهلال الأحمر السعودي بمنطقة عسير، عربة الإسعاف الميدانية «البولاريس»، لتنضم إلى أسطول مركباته بالمنطقة، ضمن جهوده لتعزيز جاهزيته الميدانية، والارتقاء بكفاءة الاستجابة في المواقع ذات التضاريس الصعبة والمواقع الساحلية والرملية.

وأوضح مدير عام الفرع بمنطقة عسير محمد الشهري، أن العربة الجديدة تأتي امتداداً لخطة التطوير والتوسع في الخدمات الإسعافية الحديثة، مشيراً إلى أن عربة «البولاريس»، تمتاز بخفة الحركة، وسرعة الوصول في الأماكن التي يصعب على سيارات الإسعاف التقليدية دخولها، ما يسهم في تقليص زمن الوصول للحالات الحرجة.

وأضاف: الهيئة تعمل على تحديث منظومتها الميدانية باستمرار، من خلال تزويد الفرق الإسعافية بالتقنيات والمعدات الحديثة التي تواكب تطلعات القيادة الرشيدة في تحسين جودة الحياة وتعزيز منظومة الخدمات الصحية الطارئة.