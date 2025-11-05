The Kingdom continues to lead the Eastern Mediterranean and North Africa region in the number of accredited healthy cities, which has increased to 16 cities accredited by the World Health Organization, reflecting the efforts of the Healthy Cities Program affiliated with the Ministry of Health and the work of the General Ministerial Committee for Health in all policies and the integration between various government entities, which has unified efforts towards building sustainable healthy environments that enhance quality of life.

Health Minister Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Jalajel confirmed that this progress embodies the Kingdom's commitment to making human health the focus of urban development and establishing the principle of prevention, in line with the targets of the Quality of Life and Health Sector Transformation programs derived from Vision 2030.

He explained that this approach aligns with the priorities of the health system in empowering individuals to be active partners in caring for their health, and investing in health technologies and digitization to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of the system, thereby improving the quality of life and public health in the community.

The "Healthy Cities" program in the Kingdom is the first collaborative center with the World Health Organization regionally and the fourth globally, as it works in cooperation with government entities to redefine the concept of health to become a daily lifestyle. By promoting healthy urban planning, encouraging community participation, and empowering residents to take initiative, cities have become environments that enhance both preventive health and mental and physical well-being.

To be accredited as healthy cities, achieving 80 international standards distributed across 9 main axes is required, including: empowering the community for health and development, cooperation and partnership between sectors, community information centers, as well as skill development and capacity building, health services, urban environment (water, sanitation, food safety, and air quality), in addition to standards for emergency preparedness and response, education, and support for small projects.

The accelerating expansion in the accreditation of healthy cities embodies a qualitative transformation in urban development, as it represents a sustainable path that enhances prevention, activates the role of the community, and solidifies the Kingdom's leadership in building environments that support health and quality of life.