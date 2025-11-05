تُواصل المملكة تصدّرها لدول إقليم شرق المتوسط وشمال أفريقيا في عدد المدن الصحية المعتمدة، التي ارتفعت إلى 16 مدينة معتمدة من منظمة الصحة العالمية، تجسيدًا لجهود برنامج المدن الصحية التابع لوزارة الصحة، وانعكاسًا لجهود اللجنة الوزارية العامة للصحة في كل السياسات والتكامل بين مختلف الجهات الحكومية، الذي وحّد الجهود نحو بناء بيئات صحية مستدامة تعزز جودة الحياة.

وأكد وزير الصحة فهد بن عبدالرحمن الجلاجل أن هذا التقدّم يجسّد التزام المملكة بجعل صحة الإنسان محور التنمية الحضرية، وترسيخ مبدأ الوقاية، بما يواكب مستهدفات برنامجي جودة الحياة وتحول القطاع الصحي المنبثقين من رؤية 2030.

وأوضح أن هذا التوجّه ينسجم مع أولويات منظومة الصحة في تمكين الإنسان ليكون شريكًا فاعلًا في رعاية صحته، والاستثمار في التقنيات والرقمنة الصحية بما يعزز كفاءة المنظومة واستدامتها، ويرتقي بجودة الحياة والصحة العامة للمجتمع.

ويعد برنامج «المدن الصحية» في المملكة أول مركز متعاون مع منظمة الصحة العالمية إقليميًا والرابع عالميًا، حيث يعمل بالتعاون مع الجهات الحكومية على إعادة صياغة مفهوم الصحة ليصبح نمط حياة يوميًا، فمن خلال تعزيز التخطيط العمراني الصحي، وتحفيز المشاركة المجتمعية، وتمكين السكان من المبادرة، أصبحت المدن بيئات معززة للوقاية والصحة النفسية والجسدية معًا.

ويتطلب اعتماد المدن الصحية تحقيق 80 معيارًا دوليًا موزعة على 9 محاور رئيسية، تشمل: تمكين المجتمع من أجل الصحة والتنمية، والتعاون والشراكة بين القطاعات، ومركز المعلومات المجتمعي، بالإضافة إلى تنمية المهارات وبناء القدرات، والخدمات الصحية، والبيئة الحضرية (المياه والصرف الصحي وسلامة الأغذية وجودة الهواء)، إلى جانب معيار الاستعداد والاستجابة للطوارئ، والتعليم، ودعم المشاريع الصغيرة.

ويجسّد التوسع المتسارع في اعتماد المدن الصحية تحوّلًا نوعيًا في التنمية الحضرية، بوصفه مسارًا مستدامًا يعزز الوقاية، ويُفعّل دور المجتمع، ويُرسّخ ريادة المملكة في بناء بيئات تدعم الصحة وجودة الحياة.