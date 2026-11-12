The Muslim World League, in the presence of its Secretary-General, the President of the Assembly of Muslim Scholars, His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, launched the first event of its kind since the end of Islamic presence in Andalusia, recalling the cultural and scientific impact of Muslim scholars in Andalusia, using the figure of Ibn Rushd Al-Qurtubi as a model; due to the shared intellectual appreciation he enjoys. This was supported by the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, with the attendance of its High Representative, Mr. Miguel Moratinos, and the Mayor of the City of Córdoba, Mr. José María, alongside a wide presence of local and international institutions, including: UNESCO, the Government of Andalusia, the Regional Council of Córdoba, and the Municipality of Córdoba, in addition to a select group of academics, thinkers, and local and international religious figures.