أطلقت رابطة العالم الإسلامي، بحضور أمينها العام، رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين، فضيلة الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، أول فعالية من نوعها منذ نهاية الوجود الإسلامي في الأندلس، تستحضر الأثر الحضاري والعلمي لعلماء المسلمين في الأندلس، متخذةً من العلامة ابن رشد القرطبي أنموذجًا؛ لما يحظى به من تقدير معرفي مشترك، وذلك بدعم من منظمة الأمم المتحدة لتحالف الحضارات، وبحضور ممثلها السامي، السيد ميغيل موراتينوس، وعمدة مدينة قرطبة، السيد خوسيه ماريا، إلى جانب حضور واسع لمؤسسات محلية ودولية، من بينها: منظمة اليونسكو، وحكومة إقليم الأندلس، والمجلس الإقليمي لقرطبة، وبلدية قرطبة، فضلًا عن نخبة من الأكاديميين والمفكرين والشخصيات الدينية المحلية والدولية.