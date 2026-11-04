أكد ولي عهد المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية الأمير الحسين بن عبدالله الثاني، تضامن الأردن الكامل مع المملكة العربية السعودية، ودعمها في جميع الإجراءات التي تتخذها لمواجهة الاعتداءات التي تستهدف أمنها وسيادتها وسلامة مواطنيها والمقيمين على أراضيها، مشدداً على أن أمن السعودية من أمن الأردن، وأن أمن دول الخليج يمثل ركيزةً محوريةً لاستقرار المنطقة.

وجاءت تصريحات ولي العهد الأردني عقب زيارته للمملكة، (الإثنين)، ولقائه ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، إذ نشر عبر حسابه الرسمي على منصة «إنستغرام» صورة من اللقاء، وعبّر عن سعادته بلقاء أخيه العزيز ولي العهد السعودي، داعياً الله أن يحفظ المملكة وأهلها من كل شر.

ونقلت وكالة الأنباء الأردنية «بترا»، أن الأمير الحسين، نقل تحيات ملك الأردن عبدالله الثاني إلى أخيه خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وإلى ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، وتمنياته للمملكة وشعبها بدوام التقدم والازدهار، فيما حمّله ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، نقل تحيات خادم الحرمين الشريفين وتحياته إلى ملك الأردن.

وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض العلاقات التاريخية التي تجمع البلدين والشعبين الشقيقين، وبحث سبل توسيع آفاق التعاون في مختلف المجالات.

أخوة صادقة ومصير مشترك

وفي تصريح لـ«عكاظ»، قال رئيس لجنة الأخوة البرلمانية الأردنية - السعودية النائب عبدالباسط الكباريتي: إن الأردن، قيادةً وشعباً، يقف إلى جانب أشقائه في المملكة العربية السعودية، ويؤكد تضامنه الكامل معهم في مواجهة كل ما يستهدف أمنهم وسلامة مواطنيهم والمقيمين على أراضيهم.

وأضاف، أن العلاقات الأردنية السعودية، بقيادة الملك عبدالله الثاني، وأخيه خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، تقوم على الأخوة الصادقة والمصير المشترك والتعاون في مختلف المجالات.

وفي السياق ذاته، عبّر عدد كبير من مستخدمي مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي في البلدين عن عمق العلاقات الأخوية التي تجمع الشعبين السعودي والأردني، مؤكدين متانة الروابط بينهما، ومتبادلين عبارات الثناء والتقدير والتضامن.