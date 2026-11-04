

His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan affirmed Jordan's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures it takes to confront the attacks targeting its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory, emphasizing that the security of Saudi Arabia is part of the security of Jordan, and that the security of the Gulf states represents a pivotal cornerstone for the stability of the region.

The statements of the Jordanian Crown Prince came following his visit to the Kingdom on Monday and his meeting with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, during which he shared a photo from the meeting on his official Instagram account, expressing his happiness at meeting his dear brother, the Saudi Crown Prince, and praying to God to protect the Kingdom and its people from all evil.

The Jordanian news agency "Petra" reported that Prince Al-Hussein conveyed the greetings of King Abdullah II of Jordan to his brother, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, along with his wishes for the Kingdom and its people for continued progress and prosperity, while Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman entrusted him with conveying the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his greetings to the King of Jordan.

During the meeting, the historical relations between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples were reviewed, and ways to expand cooperation in various fields were discussed.

Genuine Brotherhood and Shared Destiny

In a statement to "Okaz," the Chairman of the Jordanian-Saudi Parliamentary Brotherhood Committee, MP Abdul-Baset Al-Kabareti, said that Jordan, both leadership and people, stands by its brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, affirming its full solidarity with them in facing everything that targets their security and the safety of their citizens and residents on their territory.

He added that the Jordanian-Saudi relations, led by King Abdullah II and his brother, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, are based on genuine brotherhood, shared destiny, and cooperation in various fields.

In this context, a large number of social media users in both countries expressed the depth of the brotherly relations that unite the Saudi and Jordanian peoples, affirming the strength of the ties between them and exchanging words of praise, appreciation, and solidarity.