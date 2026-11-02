The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, inaugurated on Monday at the Emirate's Diwan the launch of the preliminary qualifiers for the first edition of the Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz - may God have mercy on him - Competition for the Memorization of the Holy Quran for the employees of the Ministry of Interior and the security sectors in the Eastern Province.

The Prince of the Eastern Province emphasized that caring for the Holy Book of God, memorizing it, and learning it is a continuation of the approach of this blessed country since its establishment, and the attention given by the wise leadership - may God support it - to serving the Holy Quran and its people, and supporting programs and competitions that encourage its memorization and the mastery of its recitation.

He said: “This competition bears the name of a person dear to my heart and dear to the hearts of many who worked and interacted with him, not to mention that the speaker is his son.” He added: “To my brothers and colleagues, both military and civilian, in this blessed competition inaugurated by Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud, Minister of Interior – may God guide him – which carries great meanings in preserving the Book of God.”

Prince Saud bin Naif continued: “The Holy Quran is preserved by those who memorize it, and thus we keep this book in our hearts and make it a roadmap that illuminates our path. This is what the Lord of the Worlds revealed to His Prophet, and we see, thank God, this country of ours, which finds its pride in the Book of God and the Sunnah of His Prophet. We see, thank God, abundant goodness, and I pray to God Almighty to grant success to my military and civilian colleagues and that they benefit from this competition, not only from the prizes but also that the greatest reward is the memorization of the Holy Book of God.”

A member of the Council of Senior Scholars and a member of the Permanent Committee for Fatwa and the general supervisor of the competition, Sheikh Dr. Abdul Salam bin Abdullah Al-Sulaiman, delivered a speech in which he thanked the Prince of the Eastern Province for inaugurating the preliminary qualifiers for the competition in the region, affirming that the competition embodies the Kingdom's care for the Holy Book of God, its commitment to supporting its programs and initiatives, and encouraging its memorizers and adherence to its teachings.

He explained that naming the competition after Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz - may God have mercy on him - comes in appreciation of his efforts in serving the Holy Quran and caring for its memorizers, and the support he provided for Quranic programs during his tenure in the Ministry of Interior.

The competition, organized by the Ministry of Interior across various regions of the Kingdom, aims to reflect the Kingdom's approach in serving the Holy Book of God and supporting initiatives and projects that focus on the Quran in terms of memorization, education, dissemination, and encouraging its people, as well as encouraging the employees of the Ministry of Interior, regional emirates, and security sectors to memorize the Holy Book of God and master its recitation and adhere to its guidance.

The competition comes in honor of the efforts of Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz - may God have mercy on him - who led the Ministry of Interior for many years and was known for his care for the Book of God and his commitment to supporting programs that enhance its memorization and care for its people, believing that the Holy Quran is the foundation for building a righteous person and an important pillar for enhancing intellectual security and behavioral integrity in society.