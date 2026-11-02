دشن أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، بديوان الإمارة (الاثنين)، انطلاق التصفيات الأولية في نسختها الأولى لمسابقة الأمير نايف بن عبدالعزيز -رحمه الله- لحفظ القرآن الكريم لمنسوبي ومنسوبات وزارة الداخلية والقطاعات الأمنية في المنطقة الشرقية.
وأكد أمير المنطقة الشرقية أن العناية بكتاب الله الكريم وحفظه وتعلمه تأتي امتداداً لنهج هذه البلاد المباركة منذ تأسيسها، وما توليه القيادة الرشيدة -أيدها الله- من اهتمام بخدمة القرآن الكريم وأهله، ودعم البرامج والمسابقات التي تشجع على حفظه وإتقان تلاوته.
وقال : «إن هذه المسابقة تحمل اسم شخص عزيز على قلبي وعزيز على قلب الكثير ممن عملوا وتعاملوا معه فما بالك بأن يكون المتحدث هو ابناً له»، وأضاف: «إلى إخواني وزملائي العسكريين والمدنيين في هذه المسابقة المباركة التي دشنها الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود وزير الداخلية – وفقه الله- ولها معانٍ عظيمة في حفظ كتاب الله».
وأردف الأمير سعود بن نايف: «القرآن الكريم يحفظ من حفظه، وبالتالي نحفظ هذا الكتاب في صدورنا ونجعله خطة طريق ينير لنا الدرب وهذا ما أنزله رب العالمين على نبيه، ونرى ولله الحمد هذه بلادنا التي هي عزتها بكتاب الله وسنة نبيه، ونرى ولله الحمد الخير العميم، وأدعو الله عز وجل أن يوفق زملائي وزميلاتي العسكريين والمدنيين، وأن يستفيدوا من هذه المسابقة، ليس فقط الاستفادة من الجوائز، ولكن الاستفادة والجائزة الكبرى هي حفظ كتاب الله الكريم».
وألقى عضو هيئة كبار العلماء وعضو اللجنة الدائمة للفتوى والمشرف العام على المسابقة، الشيخ الدكتور عبدالسلام بن عبدالله السليمان، كلمةً شكر فيها أمير المنطقة الشرقية على تدشين التصفيات الأولية للمسابقة في المنطقة، مؤكداً أن المسابقة تجسد عناية المملكة بكتاب الله الكريم، وحرصها على دعم برامجه ومبادراته، وتشجيع حفظته والارتباط بتعاليمه.
وأوضح أن تسمية المسابقة باسم الأمير نايف بن عبدالعزيز -رحمه الله- تأتي تقديراً لجهوده في خدمة القرآن الكريم والعناية بحفظته، وما قدمه من دعم للبرامج القرآنية خلال مسيرته في وزارة الداخلية.
وتهدف المسابقة التي تنظمها وزارة الداخلية بمختلف مناطق المملكة، انطلاقاً من نهج المملكة في خدمة كتاب الله تعالى ودعم المبادرات والمشاريع التي تعنى بالقرآن الكريم حفظاً وتعليماً ونشراً وتشجيعاً لأهله، وتشجيع منسوبي ومنسوبات وزارة الداخلية وإمارات المناطق والقطاعات الأمنية على حفظ كتاب الله تعالى وإتقان تلاوته والارتباط بهديه.
وتأتي المسابقة وفاءً لجهود الأمير نايف بن عبدالعزيز -رحمه الله- الذي قاد وزارة الداخلية لسنوات طويلة، وكان معروفاً بعنايته بكتاب الله وحرصه على دعم البرامج التي تعزز حفظه والعناية بأهله، إيماناً منه بأن القرآن الكريم أساس لبناء الإنسان الصالح، ودعامة مهمة لتعزيز الأمن الفكري والاستقامة السلوكية في المجتمع.