دشن أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، بديوان الإمارة (الاثنين)، انطلاق التصفيات الأولية في نسختها الأولى لمسابقة الأمير نايف بن عبدالعزيز -رحمه الله- لحفظ القرآن الكريم لمنسوبي ومنسوبات وزارة الداخلية والقطاعات الأمنية في المنطقة الشرقية.
وأكد أمير المنطقة الشرقية أن العناية بكتاب الله الكريم وحفظه وتعلمه تأتي امتداداً لنهج هذه البلاد المباركة منذ تأسيسها، وما توليه القيادة الرشيدة -أيدها الله- من اهتمام بخدمة القرآن الكريم وأهله، ودعم البرامج والمسابقات التي تشجع على حفظه وإتقان تلاوته.
وقال : «إن هذه المسابقة تحمل اسم شخص عزيز على قلبي وعزيز على قلب الكثير ممن عملوا وتعاملوا معه فما بالك بأن يكون المتحدث هو ابناً له»، وأضاف: «إلى إخواني وزملائي العسكريين والمدنيين في هذه المسابقة المباركة التي دشنها الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود وزير الداخلية – وفقه الله- ولها معانٍ عظيمة في حفظ كتاب الله».
وأردف الأمير سعود بن نايف: «القرآن الكريم يحفظ من حفظه، وبالتالي نحفظ هذا الكتاب في صدورنا ونجعله خطة طريق ينير لنا الدرب وهذا ما أنزله رب العالمين على نبيه، ونرى ولله الحمد هذه بلادنا التي هي عزتها بكتاب الله وسنة نبيه، ونرى ولله الحمد الخير العميم، وأدعو الله عز وجل أن يوفق زملائي وزميلاتي العسكريين والمدنيين، وأن يستفيدوا من هذه المسابقة، ليس فقط الاستفادة من الجوائز، ولكن الاستفادة والجائزة الكبرى هي حفظ كتاب الله الكريم».
وألقى عضو هيئة كبار العلماء وعضو اللجنة الدائمة للفتوى والمشرف العام على المسابقة، الشيخ الدكتور عبدالسلام بن عبدالله السليمان، كلمةً شكر فيها أمير المنطقة الشرقية على تدشين التصفيات الأولية للمسابقة في المنطقة، مؤكداً أن المسابقة تجسد عناية المملكة بكتاب الله الكريم، وحرصها على دعم برامجه ومبادراته، وتشجيع حفظته والارتباط بتعاليمه.
وأوضح أن تسمية المسابقة باسم الأمير نايف بن عبدالعزيز -رحمه الله- تأتي تقديراً لجهوده في خدمة القرآن الكريم والعناية بحفظته، وما قدمه من دعم للبرامج القرآنية خلال مسيرته في وزارة الداخلية.
وتهدف المسابقة التي تنظمها وزارة الداخلية بمختلف مناطق المملكة، انطلاقاً من نهج المملكة في خدمة كتاب الله تعالى ودعم المبادرات والمشاريع التي تعنى بالقرآن الكريم حفظاً وتعليماً ونشراً وتشجيعاً لأهله، وتشجيع منسوبي ومنسوبات وزارة الداخلية وإمارات المناطق والقطاعات الأمنية على حفظ كتاب الله تعالى وإتقان تلاوته والارتباط بهديه.
وتأتي المسابقة وفاءً لجهود الأمير نايف بن عبدالعزيز -رحمه الله- الذي قاد وزارة الداخلية لسنوات طويلة، وكان معروفاً بعنايته بكتاب الله وحرصه على دعم البرامج التي تعزز حفظه والعناية بأهله، إيماناً منه بأن القرآن الكريم أساس لبناء الإنسان الصالح، ودعامة مهمة لتعزيز الأمن الفكري والاستقامة السلوكية في المجتمع.
أمير الشرقية يدشن انطلاق تصفيات مسابقة الأمير نايف لحفظ القرآن
دشن أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، بديوان الإمارة (الاثنين)، انطلاق التصفيات الأولية في نسختها الأولى لمسابقة الأمير نايف بن عبدالعزيز -رحمه الله- لحفظ القرآن الكريم لمنسوبي ومنسوبات وزارة الداخلية والقطاعات الأمنية في المنطقة الشرقية.
The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, inaugurated on Monday at the Emirate's Diwan the launch of the preliminary qualifiers for the first edition of the Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz - may God have mercy on him - Competition for the Memorization of the Holy Quran for the employees of the Ministry of Interior and the security sectors in the Eastern Province.
The Prince of the Eastern Province emphasized that caring for the Holy Book of God, memorizing it, and learning it is a continuation of the approach of this blessed country since its establishment, and the attention given by the wise leadership - may God support it - to serving the Holy Quran and its people, and supporting programs and competitions that encourage its memorization and the mastery of its recitation.
He said: “This competition bears the name of a person dear to my heart and dear to the hearts of many who worked and interacted with him, not to mention that the speaker is his son.” He added: “To my brothers and colleagues, both military and civilian, in this blessed competition inaugurated by Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud, Minister of Interior – may God guide him – which carries great meanings in preserving the Book of God.”
Prince Saud bin Naif continued: “The Holy Quran is preserved by those who memorize it, and thus we keep this book in our hearts and make it a roadmap that illuminates our path. This is what the Lord of the Worlds revealed to His Prophet, and we see, thank God, this country of ours, which finds its pride in the Book of God and the Sunnah of His Prophet. We see, thank God, abundant goodness, and I pray to God Almighty to grant success to my military and civilian colleagues and that they benefit from this competition, not only from the prizes but also that the greatest reward is the memorization of the Holy Book of God.”
A member of the Council of Senior Scholars and a member of the Permanent Committee for Fatwa and the general supervisor of the competition, Sheikh Dr. Abdul Salam bin Abdullah Al-Sulaiman, delivered a speech in which he thanked the Prince of the Eastern Province for inaugurating the preliminary qualifiers for the competition in the region, affirming that the competition embodies the Kingdom's care for the Holy Book of God, its commitment to supporting its programs and initiatives, and encouraging its memorizers and adherence to its teachings.
He explained that naming the competition after Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz - may God have mercy on him - comes in appreciation of his efforts in serving the Holy Quran and caring for its memorizers, and the support he provided for Quranic programs during his tenure in the Ministry of Interior.
The competition, organized by the Ministry of Interior across various regions of the Kingdom, aims to reflect the Kingdom's approach in serving the Holy Book of God and supporting initiatives and projects that focus on the Quran in terms of memorization, education, dissemination, and encouraging its people, as well as encouraging the employees of the Ministry of Interior, regional emirates, and security sectors to memorize the Holy Book of God and master its recitation and adhere to its guidance.
The competition comes in honor of the efforts of Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz - may God have mercy on him - who led the Ministry of Interior for many years and was known for his care for the Book of God and his commitment to supporting programs that enhance its memorization and care for its people, believing that the Holy Quran is the foundation for building a righteous person and an important pillar for enhancing intellectual security and behavioral integrity in society.