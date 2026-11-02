تسهم 250 مظلة متحركة في حماية المصلين والزوار في ساحات المسجد النبوي من أشعة الشمس والأمطار، عبر منظومة هندسية متطورة تجمع بين كفاءة التصميم ومتطلبات السلامة، وتوفر مساحات مظللة تتجاوز 143 ألف متر مربع، تستوعب أكثر من 228 ألف مصلٍ.

وتؤدي المظلات دوراً مهماً خلال هطول الأمطار، إذ تحمي المصلين من التعرض المباشر لمياهها، وصُممت وفق مواصفات إنشائية تراعي مقاومة الرياح والأمطار والحرائق، وتتكامل مع أنظمة تصريف المياه للحد من تجمعها ومخاطر الانزلاق في الساحات.

وتبلغ أبعاد المظلة الواحدة نحو 25.5 متراً طولاً وعرضاً، ويصل ارتفاعها إلى نحو 22 متراً، فيما يبلغ وزنها قرابة 40 طناً، وتعمل آلياً من خلال وحدات تشغيل مخصصة تتيح فتحها مع بزوغ الشمس وإغلاقها قبل الغروب، وفق متطلبات التشغيل والظروف الجوية.

436 مروحة رذاذ

تتكامل المنظومة مع تجهيزات تقنية لتلطيف الأجواء، تضم 436 مروحة رذاذ موزعة على جوانب المظلات، تحتوي كل مروحة على 16 منفذاً لرش المياه المعالجة، إلى جانب أكثر من 1000 وحدة إنارة، بما يعزز الخدمات المقدمة للمصلين والزوار على مدار الساعة.

تصميم هندسي ومعماري متطور

وتتسم المظلات بتصميم هندسي ومعماري متطور، إذ تتكون هياكلها من دعامات وأذرع معدنية مدعمة بألياف زجاجية وكربونية، وزُينت بعض أجزائها بزخارف الفسيفساء، واستخدم النحاس المطلي بالذهب في عناصرها الزخرفية، بما يحقق التوازن بين المتطلبات الهندسية والجمالية المعمارية للمكان.

وتُدار منظومة المظلات من خلال غرفة تحكم مركزية تتيح متابعة عمليات التشغيل وإدارتها، بما يواكب حاجات الساحات وأعداد المصلين، ويعزز كفاءة الاستجابة لمتغيرات الطقس.

وتجسد هذه المنظومة جانباً من العناية بالمسجد النبوي وقاصديه، من خلال توظيف التقنيات الهندسية الحديثة لتوفير الحماية والراحة، وتعزيز سلامة المصلين والزوار، وتهيئة بيئة مناسبة لأداء العبادات في مختلف الظروف المناخية.