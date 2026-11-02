250 mobile canopies contribute to protecting worshippers and visitors in the courtyards of the Prophet's Mosque from sunlight and rain, through an advanced engineering system that combines design efficiency with safety requirements, providing shaded areas exceeding 143,000 square meters, accommodating more than 228,000 worshippers.

The canopies play an important role during rainfall, as they protect worshippers from direct exposure to the water, and are designed according to structural specifications that consider resistance to winds, rain, and fires, integrating with drainage systems to minimize water accumulation and slip hazards in the courtyards.

The dimensions of a single canopy are approximately 25.5 meters in length and width, with a height of about 22 meters, and it weighs around 40 tons. It operates automatically through dedicated operating units that allow it to open at sunrise and close before sunset, according to operational requirements and weather conditions.

436 Mist Fans

The system is complemented by technical equipment to cool the atmosphere, including 436 mist fans distributed around the canopies, with each fan containing 16 outlets for spraying treated water, along with more than 1,000 lighting units, enhancing the services provided to worshippers and visitors around the clock.

Advanced Engineering and Architectural Design

The canopies feature an advanced engineering and architectural design, consisting of structures made of supports and metal arms reinforced with fiberglass and carbon fibers. Some parts are adorned with mosaic decorations, and gold-plated copper is used in their decorative elements, achieving a balance between engineering requirements and the architectural aesthetics of the place.

The canopy system is managed through a central control room that allows monitoring and managing operational processes, keeping pace with the needs of the courtyards and the number of worshippers, and enhancing the efficiency of response to weather changes.

This system embodies a facet of care for the Prophet's Mosque and its visitors, by employing modern engineering technologies to provide protection and comfort, enhance the safety of worshippers and visitors, and create a suitable environment for performing acts of worship in various weather conditions.