

The Jazan branch of the Saudi Journalists Association, in collaboration with the Jazan Literary Club, hosted media figures Mohammed Al-Sumaily and Mohammed Bajafar as part of the latest sessions of the "Media Talk" program. The event was attended by the director of the Jazan branch of the Saudi Journalists Association, Dr. Ali bin Ibrahim Khawaji, along with a group of journalists, academics, intellectuals, and those interested in media affairs in the region, while the discussion was skillfully moderated by journalist Yassin Al-Qasim.

The meeting highlighted the professional and rich careers of the two guests in the media field, where they reviewed the most notable success stories achieved during their journeys, the challenges they faced, and how they overcame them to develop media practices. The dialogue also addressed the transformations witnessed in national journalism and media, as well as the promising opportunities for the new generation of journalists.

The event witnessed wide interaction from the audience through enriching interventions and questions, which added a deep discussion character to the session, enriching the media taste and documenting field professional practices.

At the end of the evening, Dr. Ali Khawaji, the director of the Jazan branch of the Saudi Journalists Association, honored the guests of the meeting by presenting them with commemorative shields in appreciation of their contributions and active participation, concluding the event with group photographs to commemorate the occasion.