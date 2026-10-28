استضاف فرع هيئة الصحفيين السعوديين بمنطقة جازان، وبالتعاون مع النادي الأدبي بجازان كلاً من الاعلامي محمد الصميلي ومحمد باجعفر، ضمن أحدث جلسات برنامج «حديث الإعلاميين»، بحضور مدير فرع هيئة الصحفيين السعوديين بجازان الدكتور علي بن إبراهيم خواجي، وجمع من الإعلاميين، والأكاديميين، والمثقفين، والمهتمين بالشأن الإعلامي بالمنطقة، فيما أدار الحوار بتمكّن واقتدار الإعلامي ياسين القاسم.
وسلّط اللقاء الضوء على المسيرة المهنية والحافلة للضيفين في المحقل الإعلامي، حيث استعرضا أبرز قصص النجاح التي تحققت خلال مسيرتهما، والتحديات التي واجهتهما وكيفية تجاوزها لتطوير الممارسة الإعلامية. كما تناول الحوار التحولات التي شهدتها الصحافة والإعلام الوطني والفرص الواعدة أمام الجيل الجديد من الإعلاميين.
وشهدت الفعالية تفاعلاً واسعاً من الحضور عبر مداخلات وأسئلة إثرائية، أضفت على الجلسة طابعاً نقاشياً عميقاً يثري الذائقة الإعلامية ويوثق الممارسات المهنية الميدانية.
وفي ختام الأمسية، كرّم مدير فرع هيئة الصحفيين السعوديين بجازان الدكتور علي خواجي ضيفي اللقاء بتقديم الدروع التذكارية تقديرًا لعطائهما ومشاركتهما الفاعلة، لُتختتم الفعالية بالتقاط الصور الجماعية التذكارية بهذه المناسبة.
The Jazan branch of the Saudi Journalists Association, in collaboration with the Jazan Literary Club, hosted media figures Mohammed Al-Sumaily and Mohammed Bajafar as part of the latest sessions of the "Media Talk" program. The event was attended by the director of the Jazan branch of the Saudi Journalists Association, Dr. Ali bin Ibrahim Khawaji, along with a group of journalists, academics, intellectuals, and those interested in media affairs in the region, while the discussion was skillfully moderated by journalist Yassin Al-Qasim.
The meeting highlighted the professional and rich careers of the two guests in the media field, where they reviewed the most notable success stories achieved during their journeys, the challenges they faced, and how they overcame them to develop media practices. The dialogue also addressed the transformations witnessed in national journalism and media, as well as the promising opportunities for the new generation of journalists.
The event witnessed wide interaction from the audience through enriching interventions and questions, which added a deep discussion character to the session, enriching the media taste and documenting field professional practices.
At the end of the evening, Dr. Ali Khawaji, the director of the Jazan branch of the Saudi Journalists Association, honored the guests of the meeting by presenting them with commemorative shields in appreciation of their contributions and active participation, concluding the event with group photographs to commemorate the occasion.