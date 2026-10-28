استضاف فرع هيئة الصحفيين السعوديين بمنطقة جازان، وبالتعاون مع النادي الأدبي بجازان كلاً من الاعلامي محمد الصميلي ومحمد باجعفر، ضمن أحدث جلسات برنامج «حديث الإعلاميين»، بحضور مدير فرع هيئة الصحفيين السعوديين بجازان الدكتور علي بن إبراهيم خواجي، وجمع من الإعلاميين، والأكاديميين، والمثقفين، والمهتمين بالشأن الإعلامي بالمنطقة، فيما أدار الحوار بتمكّن واقتدار الإعلامي ياسين القاسم.

وسلّط اللقاء الضوء على المسيرة المهنية والحافلة للضيفين في المحقل الإعلامي، حيث استعرضا أبرز قصص النجاح التي تحققت خلال مسيرتهما، والتحديات التي واجهتهما وكيفية تجاوزها لتطوير الممارسة الإعلامية. كما تناول الحوار التحولات التي شهدتها الصحافة والإعلام الوطني والفرص الواعدة أمام الجيل الجديد من الإعلاميين.

وشهدت الفعالية تفاعلاً واسعاً من الحضور عبر مداخلات وأسئلة إثرائية، أضفت على الجلسة طابعاً نقاشياً عميقاً يثري الذائقة الإعلامية ويوثق الممارسات المهنية الميدانية.

وفي ختام الأمسية، كرّم مدير فرع هيئة الصحفيين السعوديين بجازان الدكتور علي خواجي ضيفي اللقاء بتقديم الدروع التذكارية تقديرًا لعطائهما ومشاركتهما الفاعلة، لُتختتم الفعالية بالتقاط الصور الجماعية التذكارية بهذه المناسبة.