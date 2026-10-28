أكّد أمير منطقة نجران الأمير جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد، ما توليه القيادة الرشيدة -حفظها الله- من دعم غير محدود لرعاية التراث الوطني والمحافظة عليه، مشيرًا إلى ما تزخر به المنطقة من مواقع تاريخية وثقافية ومخزون ثري من التراث العمراني.
جاء ذلك خلال لقائه في مكتبه، مدير فرع هيئة التراث بمنطقة نجران حمد بن مانع أبوساق، وعددًا من منسوبي الفرع.

واطّلع أمير نجران على تقرير عن أعمال المسح والتنقيب الأثري في المنطقة، التي نفذتها هيئة التراث خلال عام 2026، وشملت الأعمال مشروعًا للمسح والتوثيق الأثري في محافظة ثار؛ بهدف استكمال حصر المواقع الأثرية وتوثيقها وفق أحدث المعايير العلمية، وبناء قاعدة بيانات وطنية للمواقع الأثرية والتراثية.

وأسفرت أعمال هذا الموسم عن العثور على عدد من القطع الأثرية المتنوعة في مواد صنعها وأشكالها وأغراض استخدامها، ومنها المصنوعات الفخارية والمنحوتات الحجرية والمصنوعات المعدنية.
من جانبه، أوضح مدير فرع الهيئة أن منطقة نجران شهدت حتى الآن تنفيذ 15 موسمًا من أعمال التنقيب العلمي، بمشاركة فريق من المتخصصين والكوادر الوطنية في هيئة التراث، إلى جانب متعاونين ومتطوعين وخبراء أكاديميين من عدة جامعات سعودية.

وأشار إلى أن هذه المشاريع أسهمت في اكتشاف مواقع أثرية جديدة وتوثيقها، وتسجيل 9118 عنصرًا أثريًا متنوعًا، شملت مواقع الاستيطان والفنون الصخرية والنقوش الكتابية والمنشآت الحجرية والمدافن وطرق القوافل التاريخية، كما أسهمت في الكشف عن أساسات وحدات معمارية جديدة داخل مدينة الأخدود، وعن الجزء المتبقي من سور حصن الأخدود.