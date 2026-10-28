The Emir of Najran, Prince Jalwa bin Abdulaziz bin Musaid, confirmed the unlimited support that the wise leadership - may Allah protect it - provides for the care and preservation of national heritage, pointing to the rich historical and cultural sites and the abundant wealth of architectural heritage in the region.

This came during his meeting in his office with the Director of the Heritage Authority branch in Najran, Hamad bin Mani Abusaq, and a number of branch staff.

The Emir of Najran reviewed a report on the archaeological survey and excavation works in the region, which were carried out by the Heritage Authority during the year 2026. The works included a project for archaeological survey and documentation in the Al-Thar governorate; aimed at completing the inventory of archaeological sites and documenting them according to the latest scientific standards, and building a national database for archaeological and heritage sites.

The works of this season resulted in the discovery of a number of diverse archaeological pieces in terms of their materials, shapes, and purposes of use, including pottery, stone carvings, and metal artifacts.

For his part, the director of the authority branch explained that the Najran region has witnessed the implementation of 15 seasons of scientific excavation works so far, with the participation of a team of specialists and national cadres from the Heritage Authority, along with collaborators, volunteers, and academic experts from several Saudi universities.

He pointed out that these projects have contributed to the discovery of new archaeological sites and their documentation, and the registration of 9,118 diverse archaeological elements, including settlement sites, rock art, inscriptions, stone structures, tombs, and historical caravan routes. They also contributed to revealing the foundations of new architectural units within the city of Al-Akhudud, and the remaining part of the wall of Al-Akhudud Fort.