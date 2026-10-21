The Public Security announced that the Qassim Police, in coordination with the General Administration for Community Security and the Fight Against Human Trafficking, apprehended a foreigner for engaging in acts that violate public morals at one of the relaxation and body care centers (massage).

It was clarified that the foreigner was detained and legal procedures were taken against him, and he was referred to the Public Prosecution, in addition to the completion of applying a violation of the municipal penalties regulation on the center by the region's municipality.