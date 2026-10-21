أعلن الأمن العام أن شرطة القصيم ضبطت بالتنسيق مع الإدارة العامة للأمن المجتمعي ومكافحة الاتجار بالأشخاص، وافداً لممارسته أفعالاً تنافي الآداب العامة في أحد مراكز الاسترخاء والعناية بالجسم (المساج).

وأوضحت أنه جرى إيقاف الوافد واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقه، وإحالته إلى النيابة العامة، إلى جانب استكمال تطبيق مخالفة لائحة الجزاءات البلدية على المركز من أمانة المنطقة.