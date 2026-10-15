نبّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد من رياح نشطة تؤثر على مدينة تبوك ومحافظة تيماء، مصحوبة بتدنٍ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، مع سرعة رياح تتراوح بين 40 و49 كيلومترًا في الساعة.
وأوضح المركز أن الحالة الجوية تشمل المواقع المتأثرة في مدينة تبوك ومحافظة تيماء، مشيرًا إلى استمرار تأثيراتها، بمشيئة الله تعالى، حتى الساعة السابعة مساءً.
The National Center of Meteorology has warned of active winds affecting the city of Tabuk and the governorate of Tayma, accompanied by a decrease in horizontal visibility, with wind speeds ranging between 40 and 49 kilometers per hour.
The center explained that the weather condition includes the affected areas in the city of Tabuk and the governorate of Tayma, noting that its effects are expected to continue, God willing, until 7 PM.