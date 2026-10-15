نبّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد من رياح نشطة تؤثر على مدينة تبوك ومحافظة تيماء، مصحوبة بتدنٍ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، مع سرعة رياح تتراوح بين 40 و49 كيلومترًا في الساعة.

وأوضح المركز أن الحالة الجوية تشمل المواقع المتأثرة في مدينة تبوك ومحافظة تيماء، مشيرًا إلى استمرار تأثيراتها، بمشيئة الله تعالى، حتى الساعة السابعة مساءً.