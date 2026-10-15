The Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization concluded yesterday the 10th Forum on Standards, which was held at the organization's headquarters in conjunction with World Standards Day, on October 14, under the theme (Standards and Artificial Intelligence: Enabling Applications and Building Trust).

The Governor of the organization, Dr. Saad bin Othman Al-Qasabi, confirmed that the forum's theme aligns with the rapid developments in artificial intelligence technologies and coincides with the designation of 2026 as the (Year of Artificial Intelligence) in the Kingdom, pointing out the opportunities these technologies provide for innovation, enhancing efficiency, and boosting competitiveness.

He explained that the support received by the standards and quality system from the leadership enhances the Kingdom's ability to keep pace with technological transformations, support innovation, and solidify its presence in international forums.

The forum included a panel discussion on the role of standard specifications in enabling artificial intelligence applications, along with working papers that addressed smart specifications, the regulation of artificial intelligence applications, self-driving vehicles, and the role of standards and legislation in enabling modern technologies, with the participation of experts and specialists in the field.