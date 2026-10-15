اختتمت الهيئة السعودية للمواصفات والمقاييس والجودة، أمس، أعمال الملتقى العاشر للمواصفات، الذي أُقيم بمقر الهيئة بالتزامن مع اليوم العالمي للمواصفات، الموافق 14 أكتوبر، تحت شعار (المواصفات والذكاء الاصطناعي: تمكين التطبيقات وبناء الثقة).
وأكد محافظ الهيئة الدكتور سعد بن عثمان القصبي أن شعار الملتقى يواكب التطورات المتسارعة في تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي، ويتزامن مع تسمية عام 2026 (عام الذكاء الاصطناعي) في المملكة، مشيرًا إلى ما تتيحه هذه التقنيات من فرص للابتكار ورفع الكفاءة وتعزيز التنافسية.
وأوضح أن الدعم الذي تحظى به منظومة المواصفات والجودة من القيادة يعزز قدرة المملكة على مواكبة التحولات التقنية، ودعم الابتكار وترسيخ حضورها في المحافل الدولية.
وتضمن الملتقى جلسة حوارية حول دور المواصفات القياسية في تمكين تطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي، إلى جانب أوراق عمل تناولت المواصفات الذكية، وتنظيم تطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي، والمركبات ذاتية القيادة، ودور المواصفات والتشريعات في تمكين التقنيات الحديثة، بمشاركة خبراء ومختصين في المجال.