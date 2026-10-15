The coastal patrols of the Border Guard in Jeddah have apprehended four citizens for violating the safety and security regulations for those engaged in marine activities in the maritime areas of the Kingdom, after monitoring their fishing practices without obtaining the necessary permits and using prohibited fishing tools.

The Border Guard confirmed that legal actions are being taken against the violators in coordination with the relevant authorities, as part of efforts to protect living aquatic resources and preserve the marine environment.

Everyone is urged to adhere to the regulations and instructions governing marine activities and to report any practices that constitute a violation of the environment or wildlife by calling (911) in the regions of Makkah, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (994) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions, noting that all reports are treated with complete confidentiality.