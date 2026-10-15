ضبطت الدوريات الساحلية التابعة لحرس الحدود بمحافظة جدة أربعة مواطنين لمخالفتهم لائحة الأمن والسلامة لمزاولي الأنشطة البحرية في المناطق البحرية بالمملكة، وذلك بعد رصد ممارستهم الصيد دون الحصول على التصاريح اللازمة واستخدام أدوات صيد محظورة.

وأكد حرس الحدود اتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحق المخالفين بالتنسيق مع الجهات المختصة، ضمن الجهود الرامية إلى حماية الثروات المائية الحية والمحافظة على البيئة البحرية.

ودعا الجميع إلى الالتزام بالأنظمة والتعليمات المنظمة للأنشطة البحرية، والإبلاغ عن أي ممارسات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية، عبر الاتصال بالرقم (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والمنطقة الشرقية، والرقم (994) في بقية مناطق المملكة، مشيرًا إلى أن جميع البلاغات تُعامل بسرية تامة.