ضبطت الدوريات الساحلية التابعة لحرس الحدود بمحافظة جدة أربعة مواطنين لمخالفتهم لائحة الأمن والسلامة لمزاولي الأنشطة البحرية في المناطق البحرية بالمملكة، وذلك بعد رصد ممارستهم الصيد دون الحصول على التصاريح اللازمة واستخدام أدوات صيد محظورة.
وأكد حرس الحدود اتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحق المخالفين بالتنسيق مع الجهات المختصة، ضمن الجهود الرامية إلى حماية الثروات المائية الحية والمحافظة على البيئة البحرية.
ودعا الجميع إلى الالتزام بالأنظمة والتعليمات المنظمة للأنشطة البحرية، والإبلاغ عن أي ممارسات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية، عبر الاتصال بالرقم (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والمنطقة الشرقية، والرقم (994) في بقية مناطق المملكة، مشيرًا إلى أن جميع البلاغات تُعامل بسرية تامة.
The coastal patrols of the Border Guard in Jeddah have apprehended four citizens for violating the safety and security regulations for those engaged in marine activities in the maritime areas of the Kingdom, after monitoring their fishing practices without obtaining the necessary permits and using prohibited fishing tools.
The Border Guard confirmed that legal actions are being taken against the violators in coordination with the relevant authorities, as part of efforts to protect living aquatic resources and preserve the marine environment.
Everyone is urged to adhere to the regulations and instructions governing marine activities and to report any practices that constitute a violation of the environment or wildlife by calling (911) in the regions of Makkah, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (994) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions, noting that all reports are treated with complete confidentiality.