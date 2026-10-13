أجرى وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اتصالًا هاتفيًا، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بنائب رئيس الوزراء وزير الدفاع الوطني البولندي فواديسواف كوشينياك كاميش.

وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض التعاون العسكري والدفاعي بين البلدين الصديقين، وبحث سبل دعم أمن المنطقة واستقرارها، وإدانة الاعتداءات الإرهابية التي تشنها ميليشيا الحوثي على المملكة.