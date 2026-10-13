أجرى وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اتصالًا هاتفيًا، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بنائب رئيس الوزراء وزير الدفاع الوطني البولندي فواديسواف كوشينياك كاميش.
وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض التعاون العسكري والدفاعي بين البلدين الصديقين، وبحث سبل دعم أمن المنطقة واستقرارها، وإدانة الاعتداءات الإرهابية التي تشنها ميليشيا الحوثي على المملكة.
Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz made a phone call today (Tuesday) to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of Poland, Mariusz Błaszczak.
During the call, they reviewed the military and defense cooperation between the two friendly countries, discussed ways to support the security and stability of the region, and condemned the terrorist attacks carried out by the Houthi militia against the Kingdom.