أكدت سفارة الجمهورية اليمنية بالرياض مجانية الحجز وعدم الحاجة إلى وسطاء. وقالت إن حجز المواعيد عبر منصة أبشر أو رابط التسجيل لدى السفارة مجاني، ولا يتطلب الاستعانة بوسطاء أو معقبين وأوضحت أنه يمكن لكل يمني إتمام إجراءات الحجز بنفسه عبر الروابط الرسمية، وذلك بالدخول إلى خدمة حجز مواعيد الجوازات عبر الرابط المباشر في أبشر دون اشتراط امتلاك حساب في المنصة.

وأكدت أن التسجيل لا يعني اكتمال التصحيح، وبينت أن التسجيل الإلكتروني عبر موقعها يمثل مرحلة أولية لتنظيم بيانات المستفيدين الذين يحتاجون إلى وثائق سفر، ولا يعني قبول الطلب أو اكتمال إجراءات تصحيح الوضع، إذ يتعين استكمال إجراءات التحقق وإصدار الوثائق اللازمة، ثم اتباع التعليمات التي حددتها الجهات السعودية المختصة لكل فئة.

من جانبها أعلنت منصة «قوى» عن إعفاء العمالة اليمنية المشمولة بمبادرة تصحيح الأوضاع من المقابل المالي المتأخر لرخص العمل، سواء صدرت لهم إقامات أو لم تصدر، إضافة إلى المتغيبين ممن لديهم تأشيرات خروج نهائي، شريطة إلغاء تلك التأشيرات من قبل الجوازات.

وأوضحت أن احتساب المقابل المالي ورخص العمل الجديدة يبدأ من تاريخ انتقال العامل إلى المنشأة الجديدة، ضمن مبادرة تنطلق غداً (الأحد) 11 أكتوبر 2026، وتستمر لمدة 60 يوماً.

وأوضحت المنصة، أن المبادرة تشمل العمالة المهنية اليمنية المتغيبة عن العمل قبل 16 يونيو 2026، وتتيح نقل خدماتها إلى منشآت جديدة، مع إلغاء المديونية السابقة للمقابل المالي المتأخر لرخص العمل، على أن يبدأ احتساب المستحقات الجديدة من تاريخ انتقال العامل، بدلاً من تحميل المنشأة الجديدة بالمقابل المالي المتراكم عن الفترات السابقة.