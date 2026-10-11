The Embassy of the Republic of Yemen in Riyadh confirmed that booking is free and does not require intermediaries. It stated that booking appointments through the Absher platform or the registration link at the embassy is free and does not require the assistance of intermediaries or agents. It clarified that every Yemeni can complete the booking procedures themselves through the official links, by accessing the passport appointment booking service via the direct link in Absher without the need to have an account on the platform.

It confirmed that registration does not mean the completion of the correction process, and explained that electronic registration through its website represents an initial stage for organizing the data of beneficiaries who need travel documents. It does not mean that the application is accepted or that the procedures for correcting the status are complete, as it is necessary to complete the verification procedures and issue the required documents, and then follow the instructions specified by the relevant Saudi authorities for each category.

For its part, the "Qiwa" platform announced the exemption of Yemeni workers covered by the status correction initiative from the delayed financial fees for work permits, whether they have been issued residency permits or not, in addition to absentees who have final exit visas, provided that those visas are canceled by the passport authorities.

It clarified that the calculation of the financial fees and new work permits begins from the date the worker transfers to the new establishment, as part of an initiative that launches tomorrow (Sunday) October 11, 2026, and will last for 60 days.

The platform explained that the initiative includes Yemeni professional workers who were absent from work before June 16, 2026, and allows them to transfer their services to new establishments, with the cancellation of the previous debts for the delayed financial fees for work permits, provided that the calculation of the new dues begins from the date of the worker's transfer, instead of burdening the new establishment with the accumulated financial fees from previous periods.