The Andalus Park in Abha welcomes its visitors after the Asir Region Municipality has completed the rehabilitation and development of its facilities, as part of its efforts to enhance parks and recreational areas and prepare public facilities to meet the needs of residents and visitors. The project, implemented by the municipality through the Infrastructure Agency, included the rehabilitation of the park over a total area of approximately 28,300 square meters, along with the development of a playground covering 2,650 square meters, making it a safe and suitable environment for children and families. The works also included the implementation of green spaces estimated at around 17,400 square meters, which contributes to enhancing vegetation cover and providing open spaces for visitors, in addition to rehabilitating the park's components and facilities. The rehabilitation of the Andalus Park is part of the Asir Municipality's projects to develop parks and public destinations and improve their facilities to provide suitable urban environments for recreation and benefit from public spaces.

The municipality, represented by its supervisory departments and affiliated municipalities, conducted 167,805 supervisory visits during the third quarter of 2026. These visits are part of the municipality's efforts to enhance municipal oversight, increase compliance with regulations and systems, and improve the quality of services provided to beneficiaries. Health supervision topped the oversight activities with 50,836 rounds, followed by oversight of visual distortion with 48,825 rounds, then market supervision with 30,388 rounds, and building supervision with 23,480 rounds. The activities also included 11,997 rounds for excavation supervision and 2,201 rounds for revenue supervision, in addition to 40 rounds on collective housing, 30 rounds to monitor encroachments on land, and 8 rounds on commercial activities.