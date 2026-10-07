تستقبل حديقة الأندلس بمدينة أبها زوارها، بعد استكمال أمانة منطقة عسير أعمال إعادة تأهيلها وتطوير مرافقها، ضمن جهودها الرامية إلى تطوير الحدائق والمتنزهات وتهيئة المرافق العامة بما يلبي حاجات السكان والزوار. وشملت أعمال المشروع، الذي نفذته الأمانة ممثلة في وكالة البنية التحتية، إعادة تأهيل الحديقة على مساحة إجمالية تبلغ نحو 28300 متر مربع إلى جانب تطوير منطقة الألعاب بمساحة 2650 متراً مربعاً وتهيئتها بما يوفر بيئة آمنة ومناسبة للأطفال والعائلات، كما تضمنت الأعمال تنفيذ مسطحات خضراء بمساحة تقدر بنحو 17400 متر مربع بما يسهم في تعزيز الغطاء النباتي وتوفير مساحات مفتوحة للزوار إلى جانب تأهيل مكونات الحديقة ومرافقها. وتأتي إعادة تأهيل حديقة الأندلس ضمن مشاريع أمانة عسير لتطوير الحدائق والوجهات العامة والارتقاء بمرافقها بما يوفر بيئات حضرية ملائمة للتنزه والاستفادة من المساحات العام.
ونفذت الأمانة ممثلة في إداراتها الرقابية والبلديات التابعة لها 167805 زيارات رقابية خلال الربع الثالث من عام 2026. وتأتي هذه الزيارات ضمن جهود الأمانة لتعزيز الرقابة البلدية ورفع مستوى الالتزام بالاشتراطات والأنظمة والارتقاء بجودة الخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين. وتصدرت الرقابة الصحية الأعمال الرقابية بـ50836 جولة، تلتها الرقابة على التشوه البصري بـ48825 جولة، ثم الرقابة على الأسواق بـ30388 جولة، والرقابة على المباني بـ23480 جولة. وشملت الأعمال كذلك 11997 جولة للرقابة على الحفريات و2201 جولة للرقابة على الإيرادات إضافة إلى 40 جولة على السكن الجماعي و30 جولة لرصد التعديات على الأراضي و8 جولات على الأنشطة التجارية.
The Andalus Park in Abha welcomes its visitors after the Asir Region Municipality has completed the rehabilitation and development of its facilities, as part of its efforts to enhance parks and recreational areas and prepare public facilities to meet the needs of residents and visitors. The project, implemented by the municipality through the Infrastructure Agency, included the rehabilitation of the park over a total area of approximately 28,300 square meters, along with the development of a playground covering 2,650 square meters, making it a safe and suitable environment for children and families. The works also included the implementation of green spaces estimated at around 17,400 square meters, which contributes to enhancing vegetation cover and providing open spaces for visitors, in addition to rehabilitating the park's components and facilities. The rehabilitation of the Andalus Park is part of the Asir Municipality's projects to develop parks and public destinations and improve their facilities to provide suitable urban environments for recreation and benefit from public spaces.
The municipality, represented by its supervisory departments and affiliated municipalities, conducted 167,805 supervisory visits during the third quarter of 2026. These visits are part of the municipality's efforts to enhance municipal oversight, increase compliance with regulations and systems, and improve the quality of services provided to beneficiaries. Health supervision topped the oversight activities with 50,836 rounds, followed by oversight of visual distortion with 48,825 rounds, then market supervision with 30,388 rounds, and building supervision with 23,480 rounds. The activities also included 11,997 rounds for excavation supervision and 2,201 rounds for revenue supervision, in addition to 40 rounds on collective housing, 30 rounds to monitor encroachments on land, and 8 rounds on commercial activities.