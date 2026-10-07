تستقبل حديقة الأندلس بمدينة أبها زوارها، بعد استكمال أمانة منطقة عسير أعمال إعادة تأهيلها وتطوير مرافقها، ضمن جهودها الرامية إلى تطوير الحدائق والمتنزهات وتهيئة المرافق العامة بما يلبي حاجات السكان والزوار. وشملت أعمال المشروع، الذي نفذته الأمانة ممثلة في وكالة البنية التحتية، إعادة تأهيل الحديقة على مساحة إجمالية تبلغ نحو 28300 متر مربع إلى جانب تطوير منطقة الألعاب بمساحة 2650 متراً مربعاً وتهيئتها بما يوفر بيئة آمنة ومناسبة للأطفال والعائلات، كما تضمنت الأعمال تنفيذ مسطحات خضراء بمساحة تقدر بنحو 17400 متر مربع بما يسهم في تعزيز الغطاء النباتي وتوفير مساحات مفتوحة للزوار إلى جانب تأهيل مكونات الحديقة ومرافقها. وتأتي إعادة تأهيل حديقة الأندلس ضمن مشاريع أمانة عسير لتطوير الحدائق والوجهات العامة والارتقاء بمرافقها بما يوفر بيئات حضرية ملائمة للتنزه والاستفادة من المساحات العام.

ونفذت الأمانة ممثلة في إداراتها الرقابية والبلديات التابعة لها 167805 زيارات رقابية خلال الربع الثالث من عام 2026. وتأتي هذه الزيارات ضمن جهود الأمانة لتعزيز الرقابة البلدية ورفع مستوى الالتزام بالاشتراطات والأنظمة والارتقاء بجودة الخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين. وتصدرت الرقابة الصحية الأعمال الرقابية بـ50836 جولة، تلتها الرقابة على التشوه البصري بـ48825 جولة، ثم الرقابة على الأسواق بـ30388 جولة، والرقابة على المباني بـ23480 جولة. وشملت الأعمال كذلك 11997 جولة للرقابة على الحفريات و2201 جولة للرقابة على الإيرادات إضافة إلى 40 جولة على السكن الجماعي و30 جولة لرصد التعديات على الأراضي و8 جولات على الأنشطة التجارية.