The princes, regional deputies, ministers, and officials praised the donation of blood by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his ongoing support for the national blood donation campaign, affirming that this initiative embodies his concern and interest in the health of citizens and residents, his support for humanitarian initiatives, and the promotion of values of giving and community solidarity.



They pointed out that the Crown Prince's support for the campaign enhances awareness of the importance of voluntary blood donation, encourages community members to participate in meeting the needs of patients and the injured, and contributes to providing safe blood supplies to hospitals in various regions of the Kingdom, thereby supporting health services and helping to address needs and emergencies.



Raising Awareness



They emphasized the importance of continuing to raise awareness about the significance of blood donation and enhancing community contribution in this area, urging citizens and residents to actively participate in the campaign and take the initiative to donate blood, noting that every drop of blood represents a contribution to saving a life and embodies the values of solidarity and giving in the community.



They prayed to Allah Almighty to protect the Crown Prince and to maintain the Kingdom's security, stability, and prosperity.