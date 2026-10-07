The annual national blood donation campaign for 2026, launched by Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, with his blood donation, continues the approach of wise leadership in supporting humanitarian and health initiatives and enhancing community participation. This contributes to increasing voluntary donation rates and supports the health system's efforts to provide safe and sustainable supplies of blood and its components, ensuring that the therapeutic needs of patients in various regions of the Kingdom are met.



The Kingdom continues to make significant progress in promoting the culture of voluntary blood donation, as the number of donors in 2025 exceeded 900,000, as part of ongoing efforts aimed at increasing voluntary donation rates and enhancing the sustainability of the national blood stock, in line with the targets of the Health Sector Transformation Program and Saudi Vision 2030, towards a vibrant community where individuals enjoy health and quality of life.

Doubling the Number of Donors



The annual national blood donation campaign launched by the Crown Prince for 2025 had a wide-ranging health and community impact, as it contributed to quadrupling the number of donors, recording the largest number of donors in the history of blood banks in the Kingdom, with more than 65,000 donors, achieving a voluntary donation rate of 100%, while the percentage of new donors exceeded 85%.



This influx directly reflected on supporting the needs of patients, as more than 63,000 individuals benefited from blood units, 10,000 from platelets, and 10,000 from plasma, contributing to enhancing the readiness of blood banks and establishing voluntary blood donation as a sustainable community behavior.