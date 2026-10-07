تأتي الحملة الوطنية السنوية للتبرع بالدم لعام 2026، التي أطلقها الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء، بتبرعه بالدم، امتدادًا لنهج القيادة الرشيدة في دعم المبادرات الإنسانية والصحية وتعزيز المشاركة المجتمعية، بما يسهم في رفع معدلات التبرع الطوعي، ودعم جهود المنظومة الصحية في توفير إمدادات آمنة ومستدامة من الدم ومكوناته، وضمان تلبية الحاجات العلاجية للمرضى في مختلف مناطق المملكة.


وتواصل المملكة تحقيق تقدم ملحوظ في تعزيز ثقافة التبرع الطوعي بالدم، إذ تجاوز عدد المتبرعين خلال عام 2025 أكثر من 900 ألف متبرع، ضمن جهود مستمرة تستهدف رفع معدلات التبرع الطوعي وتعزيز استدامة مخزون الدم الوطني، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات برنامج تحول القطاع الصحي ورؤية السعودية 2030، نحو مجتمع حيوي ينعم أفراده بالصحة وجودة الحياة.

مضاعفة عدد المتبرعين


وكانت الحملة الوطنية السنوية للتبرع بالدم التي أطلقها ولي العهد لعام 2025 قد أحدثت أثرًا صحيًا ومجتمعيًا واسعًا، إذ أسهمت في مضاعفة عدد المتبرعين أربع مرات، وتسجيل أكبر عدد من المتبرعين في تاريخ بنوك الدم بالمملكة، بأكثر من 65 ألف متبرع، بنسبة تبرع طوعي بلغت 100%، فيما تجاوزت نسبة المتبرعين الجدد 85%.


وانعكس هذا الإقبال مباشرة على دعم حاجات المرضى، إذ استفاد أكثر من 63 ألف شخص من وحدات الدم، و10 آلاف من الصفائح الدموية، و10 آلاف من البلازما، بما أسهم في تعزيز جاهزية بنوك الدم، وترسيخ التبرع الطوعي بالدم سلوكًا مجتمعيًا مستدامًا.