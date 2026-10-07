رفع أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، أسمى آيات الشكر والامتنان إلى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، على تبرعه بالدم ودعمه غير المحدود للعمل الإنساني، من خلال إطلاق الحملة الوطنية السنوية للتبرع بالدم لعام 2026م، في مبادرة تعكس الالتزام الراسخ بتعزيز ثقافة العطاء والتكافل المجتمعي التي يقوم عليها المجتمع السعودي.

وأكد أمير تبوك أن مبادرة ولي العهد تجسد اهتمامه بصحة المجتمع، وتعزيز المشاركة المجتمعية، كما تسهم في رفع مستوى الوعي بأهمية التبرع الطوعي بالدم ودعمه، والإسهام في تحقيق الاكتفاء الذاتي من وحدات الدم ومكوناته.

ودعا المواطنين والمقيمين في منطقة تبوك إلى المشاركة الفاعلة في الحملة، والمبادرة إلى التبرع بالدم، لما لذلك من أثر في دعم العمل الإنساني وتعزيز التكافل المجتمعي.

واختتم حديثه بالدعاء أن يحفظ الله المملكة وقيادتها، وأن يديم على الجميع نعمة الصحة والعافية.