The Prince of Tabuk, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, expressed his highest thanks and appreciation to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, for his blood donation and his unlimited support for humanitarian work, through the launch of the annual national blood donation campaign for the year 2026, in an initiative that reflects the steadfast commitment to enhancing the culture of giving and community solidarity that the Saudi society is based upon.

The Prince of Tabuk affirmed that the Crown Prince's initiative embodies his concern for the health of the community and enhances community participation. It also contributes to raising awareness of the importance of voluntary blood donation and its support, and helps achieve self-sufficiency in blood units and their components.

He called on citizens and residents in the Tabuk region to actively participate in the campaign and to take the initiative to donate blood, as this has a significant impact on supporting humanitarian work and enhancing community solidarity.

He concluded his remarks with a prayer for God to protect the Kingdom and its leadership, and to grant everyone the blessing of health and wellness.