The number of point-of-sale transactions in the Kingdom during the period from September 27 to October 3, 2026, reached (273,924,000) transactions, with a value of (16,507,357,000) riyals, compared to (13,372,850,000) riyals for the same previous period.

According to the weekly bulletin from the Saudi Central Bank on point-of-sale transactions, the number of transactions in transportation reached (8,256,000) with a value of (1,210,071,000) riyals, the number of transactions in health reached (11,599,000) with a value of (1,085,263,000) riyals, the number of transactions in restaurants and cafes reached (64,348,000) with a value of (1,893,522,000) riyals, the number of transactions in baked goods and sweets reached (6,857,000) with a value of (286,759,000) riyals, the number of transactions in hotels reached (852,000) with a value of (280,547,000) riyals, the number of transactions in food and beverages reached (63,657,000) with a value of (2,979,823,000) riyals, and the number of transactions in clothing and accessories reached (11,383,000) with a value of (1,305,579,000) riyals, while the number of transactions in culture and entertainment reached (4,623,000) with a value of (441,866,000) riyals.

The number of transactions in professional and commercial services reached (16,751,000) with a value of (905,642,000) riyals, the number of transactions in electronic and electrical devices reached (2,401,000) with a value of (229,619,000) riyals, the number of transactions in furniture and household supplies reached (3,145,000) with a value of (589,510,000) riyals, the number of transactions in building materials and construction reached (3,470,000) with a value of (461,616,000) riyals, the number of transactions in jewelry reached (447,000) with a value of (489,785,000) riyals, the number of transactions in telecommunications reached (6,207,000) with a value of (278,690,000) riyals, and the number of transactions in education reached (234,000) with a value of (212,565,000) riyals.

The number of transactions in utilities and public services reached (1,076,000) with a value of (73,362,000) riyals, the number of transactions in fuel stations reached (19,838,000) with a value of (1,152,512,000) riyals, the number of transactions in laundry services reached (3,480,000) with a value of (73,691,000) riyals, and the number of other transactions reached (45,301,000) with a value of (2,556,934,000) riyals.

At the level of cities in the Kingdom, the number of weekly point-of-sale transactions in Riyadh reached (90,012,000) with a value of (5,623,825,000) riyals, the number of point-of-sale transactions in Mecca reached (10,449,000) with a value of (634,702,000) riyals, while the number of point-of-sale transactions in Medina reached (10,338,000) with a value of (630,668,000) riyals.

The number of point-of-sale transactions in Tabuk reached (5,514,000) with a value of (316,816,000) riyals, the number of point-of-sale transactions in Hail reached (4,847,000) with a value of (280,220,000) riyals, the number of point-of-sale transactions in Abha reached (3,431,000) with a value of (198,565,000) riyals, and the number of point-of-sale transactions in Buraidah reached (6,035,000) with a value of (413,919,000) riyals.

As for the number of point-of-sale transactions in Khobar, it reached (5,347,000) with a value of (448,773,000) riyals, the number of point-of-sale transactions in Dammam reached (10,718,000) with a value of (795,335,000) riyals, the number of point-of-sale transactions in Jeddah reached (30,169,000) with a value of (2,126,149,000) riyals, and the number of point-of-sale transactions in other cities reached (29,865,000) with a value of (1,285,652,000) riyals.