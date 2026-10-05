The General Transport Authority has launched the first model for the actual operation of "last mile" delivery services using autonomous vehicles in Riyadh, as part of its efforts to adopt modern technologies and enable innovative solutions in transportation and logistics services.



Reducing Last Mile Costs



The autonomous vehicles operate in the order delivery activity within a defined geographical area, starting from the Al-Falah neighborhood in Riyadh, where the order journey begins electronically. It is then prepared and placed in the vehicle that autonomously delivers it to the beneficiary, relying on level four self-driving technology.



The authority aims through this project to reduce last mile delivery costs by up to 85%, using an electric fleet that produces no carbon emissions during operation and contributes to reducing noise in the streets.