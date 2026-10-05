دشّنت الهيئة العامة للنقل أول نموذج للتشغيل الفعلي لخدمات التوصيل «الميل الأخير» باستخدام المركبات ذاتية القيادة في مدينة الرياض، ضمن جهودها لتبني التقنيات الحديثة وتمكين الحلول المبتكرة في أنشطة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية.

خفض تكلفة الميل الأخير


وتعمل المركبات ذاتية القيادة في نشاط توصيل الطلبات ضمن نطاق جغرافي محدد، بدءاً بحي الفلاح بمدينة الرياض، حيث تبدأ رحلة الطلب إلكترونياً، ثم يُجهز ويُودع في المركبة التي تتولى توصيله ذاتياً إلى المستفيد، وتعتمد المركبات على تقنيات القيادة الذاتية من المستوى الرابع.


وتستهدف الهيئة من هذا المشروع، خفض تكلفة توصيل الميل الأخير بنسبة تصل إلى 85%، باستخدام أسطول كهربائي لا ينتج انبعاثات كربونية أثناء التشغيل ويسهم في تقليل الضوضاء في الشوارع.