King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of Guinea, President General Mamadi Doumbouya, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day. The King expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for continued health and happiness for him, and for the government and people of the brotherly Republic of Guinea, along with ongoing progress and prosperity.



Similarly, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of Guinea, President General Mamadi Doumbouya, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day. The Crown Prince conveyed his best congratulations and sincere wishes for abundant health and happiness for His Excellency, and for the government and people of the brotherly Republic of Guinea, further progress.