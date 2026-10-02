بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية تهنئة لرئيس جمهورية غينيا الرئيس الفريق الأول الركن مامادي دومبويا، بمناسبة ذكرى استقلال بلاده. وأعرب الملك عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة له، ولحكومة وشعب جمهورية غينيا الشقيق اطراد التقدم والازدهار.
كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية تهنئة لرئيس جمهورية غينيا الرئيس الفريق الأول الركن مامادي دومبويا، بمناسبة ذكرى استقلال بلاده. وعبر ولي العهد عن أطيب التهاني وأصدق التمنيات بموفور الصحة والسعادة لفخامته، ولحكومة وشعب جمهورية غينيا الشقيق المزيد من التقدم.
King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of Guinea, President General Mamadi Doumbouya, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day. The King expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for continued health and happiness for him, and for the government and people of the brotherly Republic of Guinea, along with ongoing progress and prosperity.
Similarly, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of Guinea, President General Mamadi Doumbouya, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day. The Crown Prince conveyed his best congratulations and sincere wishes for abundant health and happiness for His Excellency, and for the government and people of the brotherly Republic of Guinea, further progress.