بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية تهنئة لرئيس جمهورية غينيا الرئيس الفريق الأول الركن مامادي دومبويا، بمناسبة ذكرى استقلال بلاده. وأعرب الملك عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة له، ولحكومة وشعب جمهورية غينيا الشقيق اطراد التقدم والازدهار.

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية تهنئة لرئيس جمهورية غينيا الرئيس الفريق الأول الركن مامادي دومبويا، بمناسبة ذكرى استقلال بلاده. وعبر ولي العهد عن أطيب التهاني وأصدق التمنيات بموفور الصحة والسعادة لفخامته، ولحكومة وشعب جمهورية غينيا الشقيق المزيد من التقدم.