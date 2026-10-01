The Grand Mufti of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars, and the General President of Scientific Research and Ifta, Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Fawzan Al-Fawzan, praised the contents of the royal speech delivered on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, by the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may Allah preserve them both - during the opening of the third year of the ninth session of the Shura Council.

The Grand Mufti stated that the royal speech affirmed the steadfast approach of the Kingdom based on the Book of Allah and the Sunnah of His Messenger, peace be upon him, and that this blessed state has adhered to monotheism and justice throughout all its stages. This is the approach upon which it was founded and has remained steadfast, and Allah has blessed it with security, prosperity, solidarity, and cohesion.

Sheikh Al-Fawzan added that the leaders of the nation - may Allah support them - always emphasize the constants of this blessed state and remind others of them, so that no one forgets that this land has been on a consistent path since its establishment three centuries ago, which does not change or alter by the will of Allah. He prayed that Allah protects the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the trustworthy Crown Prince, our homeland, and the homelands of Muslims.