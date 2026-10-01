نوّه المفتي العام للمملكة العربية السعودية رئيس هيئة كبار العلماء والرئيس العام للبحوث العلمية والإفتاء الشيخ الدكتور صالح بن فوزان الفوزان، بمضامين الخطاب الملكي الذي ألقاه نيابةً عن خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود -حفظهما الله- خلال افتتاح أعمال السنة الثالثة من الدورة التاسعة لمجلس الشورى.

وقال المفتي العام إن الخطاب الملكي أكد النهج الراسخ للمملكة القائم على كتاب الله وسنة رسوله صلى الله عليه وسلم، وأن هذه الدولة المباركة في كل مراحلها متمسكة بالتوحيد والعدل، وهو نهج قامت عليه منذ تأسيسها واستمرت ثابتة عليه، فأنعم الله عليها بالأمن والرخاء والتكاتف والتلاحم.

وأضاف الشيخ الفوزان أن ولاة الأمر -أيّدهم الله- يؤكدون دومًا على ثوابت هذه الدولة المباركة ويذكّرون بها، حتى لا ينسى أحد أن هذه البلاد منذ تأسيسها الأول قبل ثلاثة قرون وهي على نهج واحد لا يتبدل ولا يتغير بإذن الله، داعيًا الله أن يحفظ خادم الحرمين الشريفين وسمو ولي عهده الأمين، ووطننا وأوطان المسلمين.