نوّه المفتي العام للمملكة العربية السعودية رئيس هيئة كبار العلماء والرئيس العام للبحوث العلمية والإفتاء الشيخ الدكتور صالح بن فوزان الفوزان، بمضامين الخطاب الملكي الذي ألقاه نيابةً عن خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود -حفظهما الله- خلال افتتاح أعمال السنة الثالثة من الدورة التاسعة لمجلس الشورى.
وقال المفتي العام إن الخطاب الملكي أكد النهج الراسخ للمملكة القائم على كتاب الله وسنة رسوله صلى الله عليه وسلم، وأن هذه الدولة المباركة في كل مراحلها متمسكة بالتوحيد والعدل، وهو نهج قامت عليه منذ تأسيسها واستمرت ثابتة عليه، فأنعم الله عليها بالأمن والرخاء والتكاتف والتلاحم.
وأضاف الشيخ الفوزان أن ولاة الأمر -أيّدهم الله- يؤكدون دومًا على ثوابت هذه الدولة المباركة ويذكّرون بها، حتى لا ينسى أحد أن هذه البلاد منذ تأسيسها الأول قبل ثلاثة قرون وهي على نهج واحد لا يتبدل ولا يتغير بإذن الله، داعيًا الله أن يحفظ خادم الحرمين الشريفين وسمو ولي عهده الأمين، ووطننا وأوطان المسلمين.
The Grand Mufti of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars, and the General President of Scientific Research and Ifta, Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Fawzan Al-Fawzan, praised the contents of the royal speech delivered on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, by the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may Allah preserve them both - during the opening of the third year of the ninth session of the Shura Council.
The Grand Mufti stated that the royal speech affirmed the steadfast approach of the Kingdom based on the Book of Allah and the Sunnah of His Messenger, peace be upon him, and that this blessed state has adhered to monotheism and justice throughout all its stages. This is the approach upon which it was founded and has remained steadfast, and Allah has blessed it with security, prosperity, solidarity, and cohesion.
Sheikh Al-Fawzan added that the leaders of the nation - may Allah support them - always emphasize the constants of this blessed state and remind others of them, so that no one forgets that this land has been on a consistent path since its establishment three centuries ago, which does not change or alter by the will of Allah. He prayed that Allah protects the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the trustworthy Crown Prince, our homeland, and the homelands of Muslims.