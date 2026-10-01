The Deputy Emir of the Asir Region, Prince Khalid bin Sattam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, praised the contents of the royal speech delivered on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may God protect him - by the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, during the opening of the third year of the ninth session of the Shura Council.

The Deputy Emir of Asir confirmed that the royal speech outlined the features of a renewed phase of work and construction, embodying the firm approach that the Kingdom is following in continuing development, enhancing the strength and diversity of the national economy, and developing national capabilities; in a way that preserves achievements and enhances their sustainability for future generations. Prince Khalid bin Sattam pointed out that the accomplishments and indicators mentioned in the speech reflect the extent of the transformation taking place in the Kingdom and the progress achieved in various development pathways, emphasizing that these achievements double the responsibility to continue working and building to meet the aspirations of the leadership and the ambitions of the nation.

The Deputy Emir of Asir stated: What has been achieved in our country in terms of progress is a source of pride, and it places the responsibility on everyone to continue working to achieve the targets of Saudi Vision 2030, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince - may God protect them.

Prince Khalid bin Sattam expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince for the care and attention given to the nation and its citizens, asking God Almighty to protect the leadership of the Kingdom and to sustain the nation's security, stability, and prosperity.