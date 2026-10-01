نوّه نائب أمير منطقة عسير الأمير خالد بن سطام بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، بمضامين الخطاب الملكي الذي ألقاه نيابةً عن خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود -حفظه الله- ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، خلال افتتاح أعمال السنة الثالثة من الدورة التاسعة لمجلس الشورى.

وأكد نائب أمير عسير أن الخطاب الملكي رسم ملامح مرحلة متجددة من العمل والبناء، وجسّد النهج الراسخ الذي تمضي عليه المملكة في مواصلة التنمية، وتعزيز قوة الاقتصاد الوطني وتنوعه، وتنمية القدرات الوطنية؛ بما يحفظ المكتسبات ويعزز استدامتها للأجيال القادمة. وأشارالأمير خالد بن سطام إلى أن ما تضمنه الخطاب من منجزات ومؤشرات يعكس حجم التحول الذي تشهده المملكة، وما تحقق من تقدم في مختلف مسارات التنمية، مؤكدًا أن هذه المنجزات تضاعف مسؤولية مواصلة العمل والبناء لتحقيق تطلعات القيادة وطموحات الوطن.

وقال نائب أمير عسير: إن ما تحقق في بلادنا من تقدم يدعو للفخر، ويحمّل الجميع مسؤولية مواصلة العمل لتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، في ظل قيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين وسمو ولي عهده الأمين -حفظهما الله-.

ورفعالأمير خالد بن سطام الشكر والتقدير لخادم الحرمين الشريفين وسمو ولي العهد على ما يحظى به الوطن والمواطن من رعاية واهتمام، سائلًا الله تعالى أن يحفظ قيادة المملكة، وأن يديم على الوطن أمنه واستقراره وازدهاره.