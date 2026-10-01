The Minister of Municipalities and Housing, Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hoqail, confirmed that the annual royal speech delivered by the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may Allah protect them - during the opening of the third year of the ninth session of the Shura Council, embodies the steadfast approach of the Kingdom in construction and development, and reflects the clarity of national directions and the continuation of institutional work to achieve the aspirations of the nation and its citizens.

Al-Hoqail stated that the royal speech reaffirms the leadership's commitment to continuing comprehensive development, enhancing performance efficiency, and addressing challenges, which strengthens the Kingdom's gains and supports the targets of Saudi Vision 2030. It emphasizes the importance of sustainable development and preserving the resources for future generations. He pointed out that the speech included the Crown Prince's confirmation that the reforms in the real estate sector have resulted in providing multiple options for citizens, enhancing the efficiency of the real estate market, and increasing the home ownership rate, indicating that these results reflect the continuous development witnessed in the real estate system in terms of regulations, frameworks, solutions, and options available to citizens.

The Minister of Municipalities and Housing clarified that the ministry continues to work on developing the housing system and the real estate sector, addressing the challenges facing the market, enhancing its efficiency, and providing options that meet the needs of families and citizens, which strengthens the sustainability of the sector and benefits the citizen, within the framework of the targets of Saudi Vision 2030. He affirmed that the directives of the wise leadership and its continuous support for the sector represent a foundation for ongoing development, and that the upcoming phase requires continued work and integration among various entities to achieve a balance between meeting the needs of citizens today and enhancing sustainable development while preserving the resources for future generations.

Majid Al-Hoqail concluded by emphasizing that what has been achieved in the real estate and housing sector is a continuation of the support from the wise leadership, and that the ministry is moving forward in developing the system and enhancing its efficiency, which strengthens market stability, supports citizens' options, and contributes to achieving the Kingdom's developmental and economic targets.