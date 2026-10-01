أكد وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد بن عبدالله الحقيل أن الخطاب الملكي السنوي الذي ألقاه ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، نيابةً عن خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود -حفظهما الله- خلال افتتاح أعمال السنة الثالثة من الدورة التاسعة لمجلس الشورى، يجسِّد ثبات نهج المملكة في البناء والتنمية، ويعكس وضوح التوجهات الوطنية واستمرار العمل المؤسسي لتحقيق تطلعات الوطن والمواطن.
وقال الحقيل إن الخطاب الملكي يجدد التأكيد على اهتمام القيادة الرشيدة بمواصلة التنمية الشاملة، ورفع كفاءة الأداء، ومعالجة التحديات، بما يعزز مكتسبات المملكة ويدعم مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، ويؤكد أهمية استدامة التنمية والحفاظ على مقدرات الأجيال القادمة. وأشار إلى ما تضمنه الخطاب من تأكيد ولي العهد أن إجراءات إصلاح القطاع العقاري أثمرت توفير خيارات متعددة للمواطنين، وتعزيز كفاءة السوق العقارية، ورفع نسبة تملك المساكن، مبينًا أن هذه النتائج تعكس ما شهدته المنظومة العقارية من تطوير مستمر في الأنظمة والتنظيمات والحلول والخيارات المتاحة للمواطنين.
وأوضح وزير البلديات والإسكان أن الوزارة تواصل العمل على تطوير منظومة الإسكان والقطاع العقاري، ومعالجة التحديات التي تواجه السوق، ورفع كفاءته، وتوفير خيارات تلبي احتياجات الأسر والمواطنين، بما يعزز استدامة القطاع ويحقق المنفعة للمواطن، في إطار مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030. وأكد أن توجيهات القيادة الرشيدة ودعمها المتواصل للقطاع تمثل أساسًا لمواصلة التطوير، وأن المرحلة المقبلة تتطلب استمرار العمل والتكامل بين مختلف الجهات، بما يحقق التوازن بين تلبية احتياجات المواطنين اليوم وتعزيز استدامة التنمية والحفاظ على مقدرات الأجيال القادمة.
واختتم ماجد الحقيل بالتأكيد على أن ما تحقق في القطاع العقاري والإسكان يأتي امتدادًا لدعم القيادة الرشيدة، وأن الوزارة ماضية في تطوير المنظومة ورفع كفاءتها، بما يعزز استقرار السوق ويدعم خيارات المواطنين ويسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات المملكة التنموية والاقتصادية.
The Minister of Municipalities and Housing, Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hoqail, confirmed that the annual royal speech delivered by the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may Allah protect them - during the opening of the third year of the ninth session of the Shura Council, embodies the steadfast approach of the Kingdom in construction and development, and reflects the clarity of national directions and the continuation of institutional work to achieve the aspirations of the nation and its citizens.
Al-Hoqail stated that the royal speech reaffirms the leadership's commitment to continuing comprehensive development, enhancing performance efficiency, and addressing challenges, which strengthens the Kingdom's gains and supports the targets of Saudi Vision 2030. It emphasizes the importance of sustainable development and preserving the resources for future generations. He pointed out that the speech included the Crown Prince's confirmation that the reforms in the real estate sector have resulted in providing multiple options for citizens, enhancing the efficiency of the real estate market, and increasing the home ownership rate, indicating that these results reflect the continuous development witnessed in the real estate system in terms of regulations, frameworks, solutions, and options available to citizens.
The Minister of Municipalities and Housing clarified that the ministry continues to work on developing the housing system and the real estate sector, addressing the challenges facing the market, enhancing its efficiency, and providing options that meet the needs of families and citizens, which strengthens the sustainability of the sector and benefits the citizen, within the framework of the targets of Saudi Vision 2030. He affirmed that the directives of the wise leadership and its continuous support for the sector represent a foundation for ongoing development, and that the upcoming phase requires continued work and integration among various entities to achieve a balance between meeting the needs of citizens today and enhancing sustainable development while preserving the resources for future generations.
Majid Al-Hoqail concluded by emphasizing that what has been achieved in the real estate and housing sector is a continuation of the support from the wise leadership, and that the ministry is moving forward in developing the system and enhancing its efficiency, which strengthens market stability, supports citizens' options, and contributes to achieving the Kingdom's developmental and economic targets.