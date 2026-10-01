أكد وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد بن عبدالله الحقيل أن الخطاب الملكي السنوي الذي ألقاه ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، نيابةً عن خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود -حفظهما الله- خلال افتتاح أعمال السنة الثالثة من الدورة التاسعة لمجلس الشورى، يجسِّد ثبات نهج المملكة في البناء والتنمية، ويعكس وضوح التوجهات الوطنية واستمرار العمل المؤسسي لتحقيق تطلعات الوطن والمواطن.

وقال الحقيل إن الخطاب الملكي يجدد التأكيد على اهتمام القيادة الرشيدة بمواصلة التنمية الشاملة، ورفع كفاءة الأداء، ومعالجة التحديات، بما يعزز مكتسبات المملكة ويدعم مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، ويؤكد أهمية استدامة التنمية والحفاظ على مقدرات الأجيال القادمة. وأشار إلى ما تضمنه الخطاب من تأكيد ولي العهد أن إجراءات إصلاح القطاع العقاري أثمرت توفير خيارات متعددة للمواطنين، وتعزيز كفاءة السوق العقارية، ورفع نسبة تملك المساكن، مبينًا أن هذه النتائج تعكس ما شهدته المنظومة العقارية من تطوير مستمر في الأنظمة والتنظيمات والحلول والخيارات المتاحة للمواطنين.
وأوضح وزير البلديات والإسكان أن الوزارة تواصل العمل على تطوير منظومة الإسكان والقطاع العقاري، ومعالجة التحديات التي تواجه السوق، ورفع كفاءته، وتوفير خيارات تلبي احتياجات الأسر والمواطنين، بما يعزز استدامة القطاع ويحقق المنفعة للمواطن، في إطار مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030. وأكد أن توجيهات القيادة الرشيدة ودعمها المتواصل للقطاع تمثل أساسًا لمواصلة التطوير، وأن المرحلة المقبلة تتطلب استمرار العمل والتكامل بين مختلف الجهات، بما يحقق التوازن بين تلبية احتياجات المواطنين اليوم وتعزيز استدامة التنمية والحفاظ على مقدرات الأجيال القادمة.
واختتم ماجد الحقيل بالتأكيد على أن ما تحقق في القطاع العقاري والإسكان يأتي امتدادًا لدعم القيادة الرشيدة، وأن الوزارة ماضية في تطوير المنظومة ورفع كفاءتها، بما يعزز استقرار السوق ويدعم خيارات المواطنين ويسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات المملكة التنموية والاقتصادية.