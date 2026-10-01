The relevant authorities at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk were alerted yesterday morning (Wednesday) after the air traffic control center received a distress call from a flight belonging to "Fly Dubai," following injuries sustained by the aircraft's pilots that necessitated an emergency landing. The second airport cluster clarified that flight number (FZ1073) issued the distress call at 8:44 AM local time, prompting an immediate declaration of emergency at the airport and the mobilization of specialized teams to provide the necessary assistance to the aircraft.

Safe landing.. and transfer of the pilots to the hospital

The aircraft landed safely at Tabuk Airport at 9:45 AM, while it was confirmed that both the captain and the co-pilot were injured and were transported to the hospital for necessary medical care. The airport confirmed that passengers received the necessary care in the passenger lounge, while coordinating with the airline to secure a replacement aircraft and complete the flight procedures.

Investigations to uncover the circumstances of the incident

Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport emphasized its commitment to the regulations and instructions issued by the General Authority of Civil Aviation, as well as to the international treaties and agreements related to the safety of air navigation, passengers, and cabin crews. It noted that the relevant authorities continue to complete the necessary investigations to determine the circumstances of the incident.